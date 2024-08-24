You can't cheat death, as the increasingly silly "Final Destination" franchise has taught us. As of this writing, there are five "Final Destination" movies available to watch, with a sixth entry, titled "Final Destination: Bloodlines," due out in 2025. While these films tell different stories and focus (mostly) on different characters, they all follow a similar, dependable format. In an opening set piece, a group of characters survive some sort of major disaster (plane crash, roller coaster accident, etc.), primarily because one of the survivors has a detailed premonition of the carnage to come. Unfortunately, while this group of main characters survive the initial tragedy, they're still ultimately doomed, because death can't be swayed. One by one, the survivors end up getting bumped off in increasingly elaborate, Rube Goldberg-type ways that look like accidents.

The films are gory and funny, and most of them lean into the absurdity of it all — that's kind of what makes the franchise so enjoyable. That said, some entries are better than others (and some entries are downright awful). So how do these movies stack-up, critically? For that answer, we turn to Rotten Tomatoes. However, it's important (as always) to remember that Rotten Tomatoes is just a guide. It's not infallible, and in some cases, the RT score can even be manipulated. Still, if you want to know which is the best "Final Destination" movie according to Rotten Tomatoes, you've come to the right place.