Tony Todd's Incredible Final Destination Bloodlines Monologue Has A Deeper Meaning Than You Realized

As a baby bat growing up, my mother loved introducing me to horror movies, especially slashers. The first time I watched "A Nightmare on Elm Street," she couldn't wait to tell me about seeing it with her best friend in their 20s and being scared out of their wits walking home from the theater on a foggy night. When my babysitter bought a Chucky doll, my mom used that as the launchpad to introduce me to the "Child's Play" films. Even as I was haunted by commercials as a kid for the at-the-time new slasher flick "Scream," my introduction to so many staple horror franchises wasn't by my own discovery but something cool my mom showed me. That all changed when I first saw "Final Destination," a suggestion from the teenager who worked behind the counter at my local video store and knew I was a fiend for horror movies.

Throughout my pre-teen and teenage years, the "Final Destination" movies always felt like my horror franchise because it was the one I discovered on my own, became obsessed with, and followed in real time as new installments hit theaters. It's likely because I have a very strange relationship with my own mortality (which I previously wrote about in the context of Netflix's "Apple Cider Vinegar"), but in the 14 years since the last entry in the property, "Final Destination 5," I've only grown to love the franchise even more. It's the rare horror film series that does not rely on a central character to follow; instead, it chooses to terrorize the audience with the greatest fear of all: that Death will inevitably knock on our door.

But if there were any consistent throughline in the property, it's the appearance of the late, legendary Tony Todd. As William J. Bludworth, Todd has been a coroner, mortician, and the voice of a roller coaster Devil animatronic, but most consistently the lorekeeper of Death's rules. Everything the films' characters (and the audience) learns about Death's design is information provided by Bludworth. So, with Todd having amassed a quarter of a century of experience playing the character, the creative team behind "Final Destination Bloodlines" knew it was important to let the actor deliver Bludworth's final words in his own voice — quite literally, as Todd improvised much of his final "Bloodlines" scene.