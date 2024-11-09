Tony Todd, Prolific Actor And Horror Icon Behind Candyman, Dead At 69
How do you even begin to eulogize someone as prolific, impactful, and iconic as Tony Todd? As confirmed by Deadline, the performer of stage, screen, and voiceover brilliance who boasted over 240 credits across nearly four decades has died at the age of 69. A cause of death was not provided at the time of publication. Todd was born in Washington D.C. but grew up in Hartford, Connecticut, and performed with the Artists Collective, Inc., an interdisciplinary cultural institution that promotes the art and culture of the African diaspora in an attempt to provide a safe haven for at-risk youth. He later attended the University of Connecticut before throwing himself into acting education through the Eugene O'Neill National Actors Theatre and the Trinity Repertory Company.
At 6-foot-five, his commanding on-screen presence and booming voice helped him stand out among his contemporaries, landing his first Hollywood studio-produced film role as Sergeant Warren in Oliver Stone's Best Picture Oscar-winning classic, "Platoon." He was quickly sought after for roles on screens big and small, including a guest run on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as Kurnas, in addition to appearing on and off Broadway throughout his career.
But everything changed in 1990 when Todd was cast as Ben in Tom Savini's remake of "Night of the Living Dead," which put him on the map for horror fans and led to the role that would turn him into not just a household name, but a living legend — the titular "Candyman."
Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candym—
The importance and impact of Tony Todd's performance as Candyman cannot be overstated. Not only was he a genius by agreeing to perform with real, live bees as long as he was compensated $1,000 for every sting (he would take home a $23,000 additional payday for his troubles), but his characterization was a groundbreaking moment in the history of Black horror. Candyman changed what was possible to be seen in the slasher canon, and given the film's unconventional path to the big screen, it's a miracle it happened at all. "Candyman" was also a career-changer for Tony Todd, who became a beloved genre figure and one of the most sought-after performers for years to come.
He became the personification of Death in the "Final Destination" series, appeared in the "Scream" TV series, popped up in cameo roles in countless horror films, and became a staple at horror conventions across the country. No matter the size of the role, Todd always brought his A-game and oozed gravitas with every second he was on screen. He was undoubtedly one of those actors who could elevate any project simply by showing up, and this writer can speak from personal experience when I say that Todd was also a consummate gentleman, a strong-willed personality, and gut-burstingly funny. I could sit here and name all of his impressive credits until my fingers fall off the keyboard (do check out his killer voice work as Decepticon Dreadwing in "Transformers: Prime" if you can) but an IMDb profile cannot hold a candle to the towering presence he was and the legacy he's leaving behind.
If only saying his name five times in the mirror really did have the power to make him appear once again. Rest in Peace, Tony Todd. You will be greatly missed.