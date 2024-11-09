Tony Todd, Prolific Actor And Horror Icon Behind Candyman, Dead At 69

How do you even begin to eulogize someone as prolific, impactful, and iconic as Tony Todd? As confirmed by Deadline, the performer of stage, screen, and voiceover brilliance who boasted over 240 credits across nearly four decades has died at the age of 69. A cause of death was not provided at the time of publication. Todd was born in Washington D.C. but grew up in Hartford, Connecticut, and performed with the Artists Collective, Inc., an interdisciplinary cultural institution that promotes the art and culture of the African diaspora in an attempt to provide a safe haven for at-risk youth. He later attended the University of Connecticut before throwing himself into acting education through the Eugene O'Neill National Actors Theatre and the Trinity Repertory Company.

At 6-foot-five, his commanding on-screen presence and booming voice helped him stand out among his contemporaries, landing his first Hollywood studio-produced film role as Sergeant Warren in Oliver Stone's Best Picture Oscar-winning classic, "Platoon." He was quickly sought after for roles on screens big and small, including a guest run on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as Kurnas, in addition to appearing on and off Broadway throughout his career.

But everything changed in 1990 when Todd was cast as Ben in Tom Savini's remake of "Night of the Living Dead," which put him on the map for horror fans and led to the role that would turn him into not just a household name, but a living legend — the titular "Candyman."