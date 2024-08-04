The Director Of Horror Classic Candyman Got His Start In The Wildest Way Possible

"Candyman" was first concocted by horror maestro Clive Barker in the form of a short story called "The Forbidden." Released as part of the fifth volume of his "Books of Blood" series, the story was eventually transformed into what would become Bernard Rose's 1992 hit slasher and remains one of the best horror movies ever made. The figure of Candyman, played famously by Tony Todd, has transcended into the realm of iconic — and spawned a franchise featuring three direct sequels throughout the '90s and Nia DaCosta's criminally underrated "Candyman" from 2021. The importance and impact of the original "Candyman" cannot be overstated, and Bernard Rose's keen eye and unique grasp of presenting the horrors of an urban legend come to life has been sparking nightmares for over three decades.

Before Rose stepped into Cabrini-Green with the dulcet tones of Philip Glass' score, he directed films like "Smart Money," "Body Contact," and the dark fantasy flick "Paperhouse," but he got his start directing music videos. He helmed Frankie Goes to Hollywood's two biggest music videos, "Welcome to the Pleasuredome" and the uncensored version (aka the hot gay one) of "Relax." He was also responsible for Bronski Beat's "Smalltown Boy" music video, a song that's been given new life recently thanks to its inclusion in the marketing campaign for "Love Lies Bleeding."

But Rose's first gig was directing the "Red Red Wine" music video for the reggae-pop band UB40, and as he explained on a 2014 episode of horror directors Adam Green and Joe Lynch's "The Movie Crypt" podcast, he got the job under the wildest circumstances imaginable. This truly unbelievable story of happenstance started a butterfly effect that would end up with him changing horror forever.