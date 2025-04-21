5 Reasons Why Ryan Coogler's Sinners Killed It At The Box Office

Ryan Coogler, the director behind "Black Panther" and "Creed," has proved himself as one of the most valuable and beloved directors in Hollywood. But while the filmmaker had asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of franchises, his ability when it came to originals, in terms of delivering at the box office, was not a guarantee. That is no longer the case, however, as Coogler's latest, the original vampire flick "Sinners," had a downright stellar opening weekend.

Hailing from Warner Bros. and starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, "Sinners" opened to $48 million domestically (per Deadline), outperforming "A Minecraft Movie" to claim the top spot on the charts. The movie also pulled in a fair amount of change overseas, giving it a $63.5 million global start. "Minecraft" had topped the charts for the previous two weekends, but, while it was a close race, Coogler and Jordan's latest hotly-anticipated collaboration won the day.

"Sinners" had been tracking to pull in between $30 and $40 million in its debut, which, to be clear, would have been stellar for an original movie of any kind in the pandemic era. The fact that it did even more speaks volumes, as it now ranks as the biggest opening for an original movie of the decade thus far, overtaking Jordan Peele's "NOPE" ($44 million) from 2022. All of this is to say: Warner Bros. and Coogler have reason to celebrate right now.

So, what went right here? How did this movie manage to do what so few originals can these days? How did this become one of the relatively few vampire movies to break through in the mainstream? Why did this big-budget gamble pay off? We're going to take a much closer look at the box office for "Sinners" and the main reasons why it's one of the biggest success stories of 2025 thus far. Let's get into it.