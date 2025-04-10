Sinners Review: Ryan Coogler's Bloody Vampire Masterclass Is 2025's Movie To Beat

I'd like to think I'm immune to hyperbole when it comes to watching movies. I'm hardly tempted to get swept up in the hype of an intoxicating film festival atmosphere or the buzz surrounding an early premiere. Even my so-called "Letterboxd curve," the aggregated metric of how generously (or harshly) users of the popular social media site tend to rate what they've seen on a scale of a half to five stars, bears this out. You know that famous Devil's Tower monument from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" — steep on both sides, but perfectly flat in the middle? That's exactly the type of curve I have, which one only gets when most logged entries fall between two or three stars and rarely land on either extreme end of the spectrum. In other words, it takes a lot for a movie to earn either breathless praise or contemptuous hate from me. I'm as even-keeled as it gets.

That navel-gazing preamble hopefully provides the necessary context for what I'm about to say next. It's only the second week of April and, against all odds, I'm already prepared to hail "Sinners" as the movie of the year from this point onwards. Writer/director Ryan Coogler's latest made headlines early on for its bloody subject matter, continuing a vampire trend that's seen the genre undergo a bit of a resurrection in recent years. Still, that only scratches the surface of what puts this particular entry on another level altogether. There's the brilliant dual performances by Coogler veteran Michael B. Jordan as outlaw twins Smoke and Stack, further establishing the lead as one of the greatest and most charismatic stars of his generation. You can point to its very purposeful setting of Jim Crow-era Mississippi in the early 1930s, adding a subtextual spark to this powder keg just waiting to explode. Or take the fact that this is Coogler's most personal story yet, infusing a love of music with family history that grounds this supernatural thriller in something tangible and real.

But what really separates "Sinners" from a whole herd of pretenders is in its daring and ambition to be more. This is a rollicking crowd-pleaser packing a nasty bite, a horrific folktale with a genuine soul, and a gritty period piece that transcends time and space in the most surprising of ways. We simply don't get original blockbusters with this level of passion and on this scale anymore, at least outside of a Christopher Nolan or M. Night Shyamalan production. And when operating on all cylinders, as this so often does, the experience is nothing short of transformative.