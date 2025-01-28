The Real World (And Personal) History That Inspired The Horror Of Ryan Coogler's Sinners

As much as snobby movie fans like to talk about preserving the big screen experience and encouraging audiences to stop taking photos or videos of the screen (seriously, kids, stop doing that), there's another aspect of moviegoing that we sometimes tend to take for granted: The communal joy of a packed audience all reacting to a crowd-pleaser at the same time. The biggest examples of this can usually be found in recent blockbusters like "Avengers: Endgame" and that barnburner of a portals sequence, but the horror genre has always laid claim to this aspect of moviegoing, as well. "Sinners" writer/director Ryan Coogler is well aware of this, even going so far as to state during the press conference that the film was made for fans to end up laughing, screaming, and straight-up "talking to the screen" as characters go through a gauntlet of threats.

Yet the shared experience of watching "Sinners" together with others goes even deeper than that. Towards the end of the conversation, Coogler went into detail about how the setting and historical background of the period piece were chosen very intentionally — as were the main characters that we end up following along the way. By taking a page out of Christopher Nolan's playbook and hyping up the IMAX component of the film's release, Coogler hoped to fully immerse us in the themes of the story. As he explained:

"The film, for me personally, it was a reclamation of a time period and a place that my family doesn't talk about much because there's a lot of feelings associated with our history. We go there, in [terms of] showing the full humanity [of these characters]. And a big question of it was like, 'Well, our grandparents, they were like us.' It made sense for it all to feel modern and immersive. I thought that IMAX format, as well as the Super Panavision format, and that landscape really puts it in perspective. I think people want to experience something they can fall into."

The headlines for "Sinners" will revolve around the vampire aspect or the two characters played by Michael B. Jordan, but Coogler doesn't want anyone to forget the social commentary at the core of the story, in which racism and discrimination are just terrifying as the monsters themselves.

"Sinners" comes to theaters on March 7, 2025.