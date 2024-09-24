The Sinners Trailer Doesn't Want You To Know It's About Vampires For Some Reason

Okay, now we're talkin'! This is one hell of a trailer: moody, stylish, atmospheric, and creepy. And to top it all off, it ends with a bad ass shot of Michael B. Jordan firing a tommy gun directly at the camera. I want this movie now. That said, it must be acknowledged that this trailer is playing things extremely coy. We've heard for months now that this movie will be about vampires, but there's no mention of the bloodsuckers here. Instead, the "Sinners" trailer just vaguely hints at some sort of otherworldly evil. That said, a scene where that evil clearly descends on characters under the dark of night could be enough to give away the vampire angle. If I had to guess, I'd say that the fact that recent vampire movies like "Renfield," "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," and "Abigail" all underperformed at the box office has something to do with the fact that they're hiding the vampire angle. But that's just a guess.

In any case, even without mentioning vampires, this is an excellent trailer. It's hard to parse out exactly what the film is about overall, but we get to see that Michael B. Jordan is pulling double-duty here, playing a pair of twin brothers. "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home," a voice over tell us. As the trailer draws to a close, a group of characters take refuge in a building, locking the door — and leaving an unfortunate guy outside. "There's some weird sh*t going on out here!" he cries as he pounds on the door. You said it, sir.

I'm particularly impressed with the overall look of the film, courtesy of cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who also shot Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." There are a lot of magic hour shots here that greatly add to the overall atmosphere. But in truth, everything about this movie looks great. My one and only complaint is that we have to wait until next year to see it. Did I mention I want it now?!