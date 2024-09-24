The Sinners Trailer Doesn't Want You To Know It's About Vampires For Some Reason
When Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan join forces, magic happens. The duo's prior efforts include "Fruitvale Station," the "Black Panther" films, and "Creed," are all certified bangers that helped skyrocket Jordan to superstardom and helped earn Coogler the distinction of being behind the highest-grossing film of all time by an African American director. While Marvel has been struggling to get their "Blade" movie off the ground, Coogler and Jordan swept in to make the new vampire flick "Sinners," which horror fans have been thirsting after for months. Warner Bros. has kept details about the film pretty close to the chest, but with a logline floating around online and some paparazzi photos snapped of Jordan in period-attire, "Sinners" is skyrocketing its way to the top of my list of most anticipated releases of 2025. Here's the logline:
"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."
Joining Jordan in the cast of this gothic supernatural horror film are Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li, Lola Kirke, Yao, Miles Caton, Peter Dreimanis, Christian Robinson, and Jermaine Mctizic, in this film set in the middle of 1930's Jim Crow South.
"Sinners" is currently scheduled for theatrical release on March 7, 2025. Watch the trailer above.
Sinners looks incredible, even if they're playing coy
Okay, now we're talkin'! This is one hell of a trailer: moody, stylish, atmospheric, and creepy. And to top it all off, it ends with a bad ass shot of Michael B. Jordan firing a tommy gun directly at the camera. I want this movie now. That said, it must be acknowledged that this trailer is playing things extremely coy. We've heard for months now that this movie will be about vampires, but there's no mention of the bloodsuckers here. Instead, the "Sinners" trailer just vaguely hints at some sort of otherworldly evil. That said, a scene where that evil clearly descends on characters under the dark of night could be enough to give away the vampire angle. If I had to guess, I'd say that the fact that recent vampire movies like "Renfield," "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," and "Abigail" all underperformed at the box office has something to do with the fact that they're hiding the vampire angle. But that's just a guess.
In any case, even without mentioning vampires, this is an excellent trailer. It's hard to parse out exactly what the film is about overall, but we get to see that Michael B. Jordan is pulling double-duty here, playing a pair of twin brothers. "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home," a voice over tell us. As the trailer draws to a close, a group of characters take refuge in a building, locking the door — and leaving an unfortunate guy outside. "There's some weird sh*t going on out here!" he cries as he pounds on the door. You said it, sir.
I'm particularly impressed with the overall look of the film, courtesy of cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who also shot Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." There are a lot of magic hour shots here that greatly add to the overall atmosphere. But in truth, everything about this movie looks great. My one and only complaint is that we have to wait until next year to see it. Did I mention I want it now?!