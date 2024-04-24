Abigail Suggests Vampires Are No Longer Good Box Office Bets

This past weekend was, without a doubt, one that several studios and pretty much every movie theater around the country (and much of the world for that matter) would like to forget. Several new releases hit theaters, including Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," as well as Crunchroll's latest anime film, "Spy x Family Code: White." It was, however, Universal Pictures' horror/comedy "Abigail" that was the most high-profile release of the bunch. While the film did perform better than the other debuts, it fell well short of expectations and further cemented a point that has been quietly lingering for some time: Vampires are not generally good for business these days.

"Abigail" opened to just $10.2 million, coming in second place over the weekend to Alex Garland's "Civil War," which pulled in $11.1 million in its second frame. Overall, it was one of the worst weekends at the box office in 2024 to date. There was little, if anything, to celebrate. The film had been tracking for a $12 million opening on the low end, and the only good news for the studio is that the movie came with a relatively modest $28 million production budget (before marketing). So, in the long run, this one should make its money back, but it's sure as heck not going to be an outright hit. The film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, aka Radio Silence, the filmmaking collective behind "Ready or Not" and last year's "Scream VI."

For Universal, it was especially rough. This is the third time in a year that they've had to watch a vampire movie underperform in theaters. Both "Renfield" and "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" flopped at the box office last year. What stings this time is that "Abigail" was received well by critics and even earned a solid B CinemaScore. But it didn't matter in the end.