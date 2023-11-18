Twilight's Unbelievable Box Office Run Was A Painful Loss For Paramount Pictures

"I think 'Twilight' could be huge." Those were the words that were once said to be uttered by Paramount's former co-president of production Karen Rosenfelt, who helped turn the YA novel into a movie. While the movie ultimately wouldn't be made at Paramount, it turns out she was more right than anyone could have possibly predicted. In the end, Paramount's loss would turn into Summit Entertainment's ridiculous gain as the movie based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book would kick off not just a billion-dollar franchise, but an entire blockbuster YA craze.

It's easy to take for granted now, but the saga of Bella and Edward — which is now ingrained in popular culture — did not reek of success at the outset. Meyer was not an author by trade and had essentially no experience before writing "Twilight." Movies based on YA fantasy/sci-fi weren't regular cannon fodder for Hollywood franchises at that time, and having a woman at the helm of a blockbuster franchise was, sad to say, nearly unheard of. Against the perceived odds, the books and the films generated untold millions for all involved. Paramount may have missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime gold mine while Summit made a name for itself on the back of this vampiric love story.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 15th anniversary of "Twilight," we're looking back at the movie, how Summit Entertainment scored the hit of a lifetime, how Paramount Pictures let that same hit slip through its fingers, what happened after the movie became a hit, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?