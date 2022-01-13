An Early Twilight Script Had Bella Escaping The FBI On A Jet Ski

When we hear the title "Twilight," our minds immediately drift into the happy-place world of blue hues, pacific northwest landscapes, slurpy cups full of blood, shirtless sparkly torsos, and... Ahem. Okay, maybe that's just me. But that's neither here nor there. The important takeaway is that in the many years of its cinematic existence, the "Twilight" saga has seared a certain impression into our brains. The supernatural love story is all about existential yearning, Romeo and Juliet allusions, Robert Pattinson looking his most constipated, and Kristen Stewart looking her most confused. It's absolutely glorious.

A vampire falls in love with a human, their courting is way more dragged out than it needs to be, he spends most days trying not to eat her, and eventually, they have a creepy CGI baby. But once upon a time, studio execs failed to see the appeal of these star-crossed lovers (who later proved them wrong by heading up a billion-dollar franchise). They saw all that fantastical soapy romance and thought you know what this needs? Jet skis!

I s*** you not. When "Twilight" was in its early development period, it wasn't anything like the stormy-skied, hormone-filled slow-burn we know it to be. They packed the love story full of shotguns and jet skis and dead bodies falling from rafters. Steel yourself, because the truth is... they tried to make the "Twilight" saga into an action franchise.