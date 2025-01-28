Vampires Crash The Party In New Trailer For Ryan Coogler Horror Movie Sinners
A brand new trailer for the upcoming vampire film "Sinners" has appeared online, promising the same incredible quality of work we've come to expect from "Creed" and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and his frequent collaborator, Michael B. Jordan, but this time with what seems to be twice the bite. Set in the 1930s, Jordan stars as twin brothers Elias and Elijah Smoke, who return to their hometown with secrets they'd rather forget, only to be confronted by horrors they could have never anticipated. You know — the toothy kind that can only lead to claret-covered carnage that will have the locals reaching for the nearest crucifix.
Admittedly, the fanged fiends — led by Jack O'Connell in the chilling role of head vampire Remmick — will require more than just a cross to be repelled. Their presence forces the Smoke brothers and the local townsfolk to unite in order to have any hope of withstanding the monstrous threat approaching them, which we can only assume will end in fire, blood, and Tommy gun bullets. So far, we're getting strong vibes of "Lovecraft Country" mixed with one of the best vampire films ever, "30 Days of Night," from the "Sinners" footage, which is a cocktail we can't wait to take a swig from. The real selling point, however, is that we're getting two Jordans for the price of one, including one in a role that will allow the actor to tape into the same character traits he previously showcased in one of his fan-favorite performances.
Will Sinners see Jordan deliver another Killmonger-level villain?
An actor pulling double-duty onscreen can be either an absolute treat or an eye-rolling effort for everyone involved. For every Tom Hardy in "Legend," there's Jean Claude Van Damme in "Double Impact" (apologies, JCVD). Thankfully, based on what we've seen from "Sinners" so far, it appears Jordan will vanish seamlessly into his dual roles as the Smoke brothers. From the wardrobe choices to the subtle differences in characteristics between the two, it's clear that the film's leading man is having a blast playing, well, the film's leading men. Of course, the real point of interest is getting to see one of the Smoke siblings turn to the dark side.
As alluded to in the original teaser trailer for "Sinners," and glimpsed at the end of the latest preview, one Smoke will be fighting to survive while the other becomes a member of the undead in the film. This event will inevitably trigger a battle to the death, with Jordan playing both the hero and villain, hopefully delivering a performance that rivals some of his best work as the antagonistic Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther" (only with a lot more blood spilled). Who among the talented supporting cast (including Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jayme Lawson) will make it through the hellish night (or, possibly, nights) headed their way? You can find out when "Sinners" slinks into theaters on April 18, 2025.