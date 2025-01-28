Vampires Crash The Party In New Trailer For Ryan Coogler Horror Movie Sinners

A brand new trailer for the upcoming vampire film "Sinners" has appeared online, promising the same incredible quality of work we've come to expect from "Creed" and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and his frequent collaborator, Michael B. Jordan, but this time with what seems to be twice the bite. Set in the 1930s, Jordan stars as twin brothers Elias and Elijah Smoke, who return to their hometown with secrets they'd rather forget, only to be confronted by horrors they could have never anticipated. You know — the toothy kind that can only lead to claret-covered carnage that will have the locals reaching for the nearest crucifix.

Admittedly, the fanged fiends — led by Jack O'Connell in the chilling role of head vampire Remmick — will require more than just a cross to be repelled. Their presence forces the Smoke brothers and the local townsfolk to unite in order to have any hope of withstanding the monstrous threat approaching them, which we can only assume will end in fire, blood, and Tommy gun bullets. So far, we're getting strong vibes of "Lovecraft Country" mixed with one of the best vampire films ever, "30 Days of Night," from the "Sinners" footage, which is a cocktail we can't wait to take a swig from. The real selling point, however, is that we're getting two Jordans for the price of one, including one in a role that will allow the actor to tape into the same character traits he previously showcased in one of his fan-favorite performances.