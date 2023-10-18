The Siege In Assault On Precinct 13 Is The Best Action Scene Ever

(Welcome to Best Action Scene Ever, a column dedicated to breaking down the best, most effective action sequences throughout the genre. In this edition, we revisit the high water mark for one-location thrillers: the central siege in John Carpenter's 1976 classic "Assault on Precinct 13.")

There's a hypothetical version of "Assault on Precinct 13" out there that does away with the restraint and foreboding atmosphere of the original, recklessly tossed out in favor of high-wire thrills and a never-ending collection of narrative tropes. In place of a handful of straightforward (yet effective) archetypes thrown together as strangers but who come out as something else altogether after the crucible of one endlessly violent night, someone might've had the inclination to try and "humanize" these characters by burdening them with edgy backstories or an overcomplicated plot. In essence, imagine stripping away all the idiosyncrasy and personality just to end up with another generic action/thriller. Anyway, thankfully Hollywood had the good sense not to attempt a modern remake of this particular story, am I right?

The reason why the original "Assault on Precinct 13" continues to age magnificently while its 2005 remake quickly came and went is actually pretty simple. The fingerprints of John Carpenter (who wrote, directed, edited, and scored the film) are on every frame of the film — almost literally! Taking the thinnest of premises, where a defunct police precinct slated for relocation and the unsuspecting souls inside become the target of a formidable street gang's relentless siege over the course of one bloody night, Carpenter does what only he can and weaves together an unbearably tense ode to, of all things, old Westerns of yore.

And true to the film's title, the prolonged siege continues to stand out as one of the very best sequences in all of action.