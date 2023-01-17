Alamo Drafthouse Is Taking A 4K Restoration Of Assault On Precinct 13 Across The United States

When filmmaker John Carpenter first set out to make 1976's "Assault on Precinct 13," even he couldn't have imagined just how big of an impact he was about to make with the violent, seminal crime drama about the most unlikely of bedfellows joining forces in a desperate big to fend off an attack on a defunct police precinct. Written, directed, edited, and scored by Carpenter and packed with its fair share of controversy (as it turns out, depicting the shocking and gruesome killing of a young girl early on tends to rankle people!), the film wasn't quite the well-received hit that younger film fans may have assumed it was at the time. Like many classics, "Assault on Precinct 13" required some time for audiences to warm up to it and, particularly, the exploitation vibe Carpenter was trying to evoke.

Now with its legacy — and that of the remarkably distinctive director himself — fully established, Carpenter fans all across the United States are about to receive some exciting news. Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based chain of movie theaters curated by and for the biggest film fans around, has announced that they will be distributing theatrical screenings of the 4K restoration of the Carpenter action classic, thanks in part to the American Genre Film Archive. Described as "the largest non-profit genre film archive and distributor in the world," the AGFA is partnering up with Alamo Drafthouse to take "Assault on Precinct 13" on a grand tour of the United States in the weeks ahead.