Alamo Drafthouse Is Taking A 4K Restoration Of Assault On Precinct 13 Across The United States
When filmmaker John Carpenter first set out to make 1976's "Assault on Precinct 13," even he couldn't have imagined just how big of an impact he was about to make with the violent, seminal crime drama about the most unlikely of bedfellows joining forces in a desperate big to fend off an attack on a defunct police precinct. Written, directed, edited, and scored by Carpenter and packed with its fair share of controversy (as it turns out, depicting the shocking and gruesome killing of a young girl early on tends to rankle people!), the film wasn't quite the well-received hit that younger film fans may have assumed it was at the time. Like many classics, "Assault on Precinct 13" required some time for audiences to warm up to it and, particularly, the exploitation vibe Carpenter was trying to evoke.
Now with its legacy — and that of the remarkably distinctive director himself — fully established, Carpenter fans all across the United States are about to receive some exciting news. Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based chain of movie theaters curated by and for the biggest film fans around, has announced that they will be distributing theatrical screenings of the 4K restoration of the Carpenter action classic, thanks in part to the American Genre Film Archive. Described as "the largest non-profit genre film archive and distributor in the world," the AGFA is partnering up with Alamo Drafthouse to take "Assault on Precinct 13" on a grand tour of the United States in the weeks ahead.
Assault on Precinct 13 comes back to the big screen
Anytime that the Alamo Drafthouse brings back a cinematic masterpiece from decades past is reason to celebrate. In this case, a 4K restoration print of John Carpenter's "Assault on Precinct 13" is enough to merit a celebration among the biggest fans of the genre and filmmaker. AGFA Theatrical Director Bret Berg had this to say about the thrilling news:
"It's an honor to represent Carpenter's legacy, given how much personal joy his work has created for us. When it's something as iconic as PRECINCT 13 — akin to the heartstopping majesty of HALLOWEEN — we're driven to get this taut masterwork in front of as many audiences as we can. Big thanks to the CKK Corporation for sheparding this new restoration."
For those lucky enough to have an Alamo Drafthouse theater in a city near them, the tour will wind its way from certain locations in Canada to various locations in the United States. Check out the full list of screenings below:
1/11 – 1/13 – Globe Cinema / Calgary, Canada
Week of 1/20 – Gateway Film Center / Columbus, OH
Week of 1/20 – Screenland Armour / Kansas City, MO
Week of 1/20 – Majestic Theaters Tempe / Phoenix, AZ
Week of 1/20 – Music Box / Chicago, IL
Week of 1/27 – The Beacon / Seattle, WA
Week of 1/27 – Somerville Theater / Somerville, MA
Week of 1/27 – Plaza Theater / Atlanta, GA
Week of 1/27 – Charlotte Film Society / Charlotte, NC
1/22 – Digital Gym / San Diego, CA
1/26 – Crosstown Arts / Memphis, TN
Starting 1/26 – Rio Theatre / Vancouver, BC
1/27 – 1/30 – Frida Cinema / Santa Ana, CA
1/29 – 2/1 – Metro Cinema / Edmonton, Canada
Throughout Feb 2023 – Winnipeg Film Society / Winnipeg, Canada
2/3 – Charles Theater / Baltimore, MD
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse DTLA / Los Angeles, CA
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan / NYC
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse New Mission / San Francisco, CA
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse Park North / San Antonio, TX
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh / Raleigh, NC
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake / Denver, CO
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar / Austin, TX
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island / NYC
Week of 2/3 – Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers / Yonkers, NY
Week of 2/3 – Mayfair Theater / Ottawa, ON
Week of 2/3 – Hollywood Theater / Portland, OR
Week of 2/3 – Cinema Arts Centre / Huntington, NY
2/6 – Nitehawk Prospect Park / NYC
2/17 – 2/18 – Late Nite Grindhouse / St. Louis, MO
2/25 – University of Wisconsin Cinematheque / Madison, WI
Week of 3/10 – Ragtag Cinema / Columbia, MO
3/17 – 3/19 – Trylon Cinema / Minneapolis, MN
Written, directed, scored, and edited by Carpenter two years prior to HALLOWEEN, ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 combines the template of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD with the spirit of RIO BRAVO to forge a movie like no other. The story follows a group of police offers (including the mighty Austin Stoker) and convicts as they join forces inside a soon-to-be-closed L.A. police station. The reason? They must defend themselves against Street Thunder, a vicious gang who have taken a blood oath to kill someone trapped inside the precinct. Combining gritty action with arthouse style, ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 features powerful Cinemascope compositions, a pulsing synth score, and an immersive mood that only Carpenter can deliver.