Can Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 Pull A John Wick: Chapter 2 At The Box Office?

It may have taken nearly a decade, but Ben Affleck is finally returning as Christian Wolff in "The Accountant 2." Despite the long gap between films, the sheer existence of this sequel suggests that there is money to be made here. This time around, it will be Amazon making that money, though, as the sequel shifted hands from Warner Bros. to the tech giant. In any event, the question we're left with is just how much money is there to be made? In a best-case scenario, quite a bit. But whether or not we're looking at a best-case scenario is still something of a coin toss.

Advertisement

As of this writing, "The Accountant 2" is expected to earn somewhere between $17 and $28 million when it opens domestically next weekend, per Box Office Theory. For comparison's sake, the first movie opened to $24.7 million in 2016 en route to $155.5 million globally against a $44 million budget. So, for the moment, we're more or less operating in the same ballpark. But we know that tracking can be off in certain cases in recent years. "A Minecraft Movie" recently more than doubled its tracking numbers with a massive $163 million opening, for example.

I'm by no means suggesting this film is going to do "Minecraft" numbers. I am, however, suggesting this could be a "John Wick: Chapter 2" situation. In 2014, the original "John Wick" was a decent hit, bringing in just shy of $88 million worldwide. But in 2017, "Chapter 2" opened to $30.4 million, more than double its predecessor, on its way to a $171.5 million global finish. Some version of that could be in the cards here.

Advertisement

Lots of folks caught up with "John Wick" at home on streaming/VOD/DVD, leading to a massive boost for the sequel. "The Accountant" has remained a streaming favorite for years now, topping Netflix's charts in 2024. Audiences have sustained love for this movie. That's the key here. It wasn't some "here today, gone tomorrow" hit. It demonstrated real staying power.