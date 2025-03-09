The Accountant 2 Review: Ben Affleck's Sequel Is Better In Every Way [SXSW]

"The Accountant" was a successful action movie that did well both in theaters and on home video. In the days of old, it's the kind of movie that any studio would have rushed to make a sequel to. In the years since the original came out, though, much has changed. Hollywood suffered a pandemic, streaming has become the dominant force, and moviegoing habits have seemingly been permanently altered.

Industry circumstances shouldn't factor into the review of a major motion picture, but in this case they do. The fact is, a decade ago, a movie like "The Accountant 2" might not feel as peculiarly special as it does right now. It is, frankly, odd that this is happening so many years later, with Amazon stepping up to help make it happen. Why go to all this trouble, so long after the original came out, to make this movie happen? Well, seemingly, because O'Connor, Affleck, and everyone else involved actually wanted to make it, as evidenced by the fact that it's quite good.

It felt like it might have been some desperate cash grab. Some desperate attempt to create a franchise out of a once-successful thing. It isn't. It's an honest to goodness, good sequel. Maybe that shouldn't be so refreshing, yet here we are.

It didn't used to be rare that sequels to successful studio programmers were a thing. A movie for the sake of being a movie is one way to put it. What's kind of amazing about "The Accountant 2" is that it feels like that kind of movie. It also, rather refreshingly, isn't just trying to be the next "John Wick." It's not over-stuffed with endless bullets and headshots. Rather, it's got a mystery to unravel, and characters to investigate. When the action does happen, it feels earned and all the more thrilling. It really works.