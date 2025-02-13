Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 Trailer Kills Off A Major Character From The First Movie

Ben Affleck's 2016 action thriller "The Accountant" has enjoyed a fair bit of a success as of late. In the spring of 2024, it became Netflix's number one movie as viewers tuned in to enjoy the Gavin O'Connor-directed film's star-studded cast and wonderfully silly action. The movie stars Affleck as Christian Wolff, a seemingly unassuming man who's on the autism spectrum. He works as an accountant for various criminal organizations and also happens to be a highly proficient combat expert, which comes in handy when he has to deal with a massive embezzlement situation. This kicks off a complex spider's web of a plot that features characters played by folks like J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Anna Kendrick, Jean Smart, and John Lithgow.

The streaming success of "The Accountant" is just part of its current cultural prevalence. Now, "The Accountant 2" is set to hit theaters this year after premiering at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW), with director O'Connor and stars Affleck, Bernthal, and Simmons all returning for some good, old-fashioned crunching of numbers and heads alike. Indeed, the first trailer for the "Accountant" sequel only just dropped, and it seems that Christian Wolff hasn't missed a beat.