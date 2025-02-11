Every Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

Over the years, Hollywood has delivered an abundance of memorable on-screen partnerships — Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, and Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, among many others. Over 30 years after their first collaboration, it's probably safe to add Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to the list.

Together, the dynamic duo have produced memorable entertainment aplenty, putting their remarkable chemistry to good use in everything from Kevin Smith's "Dogma" to Affleck's "Air." These guys have teamed up on nearly a dozen projects, even for a brief cameo or minor supporting role. Recently, their partnership has intensified with the aforementioned "Air" and Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," it's a shame they haven't found more films to work on together over the years, because these boys are wicked smaht.

To celebrate this long-running partnership, we decided to rank the films in which Damon and Affleck appear together from worst to best. How do you like them apples!