Kevin Smith's Most Controversial Movie Is Free Of Weinstein Control – And The Director Has Big Plans

For those who may not be familiar (or just need a refresher), "Dogma" centers on two fallen angels (played by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon) who were ejected from paradise and find themselves stuck in Wisconsin. They then find a loophole that can get them back into heaven, but that loophole will in turn destroy humanity. A ragtag group, including a cynic, Jay and Silent Bob, and an apostle, then bands together to stop them. The film also stars Linda Fiorentino, Chris Rock, and the late Alan Rickman.

"Dogma" served as the follow-up to Smith's highly acclaimed "Chasing Amy." As for the controversy, the film drew the ire of Christian groups across the country, assuming that the guy who made "Clerks" and "Mallrats" was making a big anti-God movie. In truth, the film is very pro-faith, but religious folks of the day didn't take the "wait and see" approach before passing judgment. The only other movie that even comes close in Smith's career to drawing the same amount of controversy pre-release was his 2011 thriller "Red State," which similarly enraged religious groups.

The backlash from religious folks hardly mattered as "Dogma" was a big hit in its day, taking in more than $30 million at the box office against a $10 million budget. To that end, Smith also teased in the interview that some sort of follow-up might be in the cards now that Weinstein, who is currently serving time in prison for his various sexual assault charges, does not control its fate any longer:

"Maybe, at this point, sequels, TV versions, in terms of extending the story. Something we could never do before. So exciting man. And all those people who worked in it are still viable."

We'll likely be hearing more concrete news sooner rather than later. Who owns the rights? Are we getting a nice new Blu-ray release? How extensive will the theatrical rollout be? All great questions that we'll have answers for in the not-too-distant future.

No word yet on the "Dogma" re-release date, but stay tuned.