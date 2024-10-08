Kevin Smith's Most Controversial Movie Is Free Of Weinstein Control – And The Director Has Big Plans
Kevin Smith has been at an interesting point in his career post-heart attack. He's been revisiting the past with films like "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" and "Clerks III" while also pressing forward into originals once again with his most recent film, "The 4:30 Movie," which has been met with decent reviews thus far. Now though, it seems Smith gets to reclaim a bright (yet controversial) part of his past in the form of 1999's "Dogma." The rights to the film have been wrangled away from Harvey Weinstein, with Smith recently revealing that he and the new owner have big plans beginning next year.
In a recent interview with That Hashtag Show, Smith was promoting "The 4:30 Movie," which is available now on VOD. However, the filmmaker was asked about the status of "Dogma," as it has been largely unavailable for years, save for some pretty expensive second-hand DVD copies, which one can find on Amazon. Well, it turns out that the film has a new owner and they want to get the movie out in circulation once again, including a theatrical re-release and a new home media release. Here's what Smith had to say:
"The movie has been bought away from the guy that had it for years and whatnot. The company that bought it, we met with them a couple months ago. They were like, 'Would you be interested in re-releasing it and touring it like you did with your movies?' I said '100 percent, are you kidding me? Touring a movie that I know people like, and it's sentimental and nostalgic? We'll clean up.' Right now, 2024 is our 25th anniversary this year. November is when we came out. I think 2025 it looks like is when the movement is going to happen there. Back on home video, then back out in theaters, and I'll tour it."
Kevin Smith takes ownership of Dogma once again
For those who may not be familiar (or just need a refresher), "Dogma" centers on two fallen angels (played by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon) who were ejected from paradise and find themselves stuck in Wisconsin. They then find a loophole that can get them back into heaven, but that loophole will in turn destroy humanity. A ragtag group, including a cynic, Jay and Silent Bob, and an apostle, then bands together to stop them. The film also stars Linda Fiorentino, Chris Rock, and the late Alan Rickman.
"Dogma" served as the follow-up to Smith's highly acclaimed "Chasing Amy." As for the controversy, the film drew the ire of Christian groups across the country, assuming that the guy who made "Clerks" and "Mallrats" was making a big anti-God movie. In truth, the film is very pro-faith, but religious folks of the day didn't take the "wait and see" approach before passing judgment. The only other movie that even comes close in Smith's career to drawing the same amount of controversy pre-release was his 2011 thriller "Red State," which similarly enraged religious groups.
The backlash from religious folks hardly mattered as "Dogma" was a big hit in its day, taking in more than $30 million at the box office against a $10 million budget. To that end, Smith also teased in the interview that some sort of follow-up might be in the cards now that Weinstein, who is currently serving time in prison for his various sexual assault charges, does not control its fate any longer:
"Maybe, at this point, sequels, TV versions, in terms of extending the story. Something we could never do before. So exciting man. And all those people who worked in it are still viable."
We'll likely be hearing more concrete news sooner rather than later. Who owns the rights? Are we getting a nice new Blu-ray release? How extensive will the theatrical rollout be? All great questions that we'll have answers for in the not-too-distant future.
No word yet on the "Dogma" re-release date, but stay tuned.