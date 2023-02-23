Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 More Years In Prison, Bringing Total To 39 Years

Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein may never be a free man again. That's because he has been sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison for the rape of an anonymous woman who filed charges against him in California. This sentence is on top of the 23 years he was previously sentenced to in New York, where he was also found guilty of the rape and sexual assaults of two other women. According to The Associated Press, he will not be eligible for parole in either state until 2039.

"Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman," said the woman, who was identified in court as Jane Doe 1. "I was excited about my future. Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage."

This additional sentence comes after several years after he was formally accused of rape by three women in October 2017. The allegations and its subsequent investigation are responsible for kicking off the #MeToo movement, in which victims of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of powerful Hollywood figures came forward to tell their stories.