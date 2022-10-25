How Tar, Women Talking, And More Helped The Me Too Movie Evolve In 2022

Everything changed when Harvey Weinstein was accused of dozens of counts of rape, sexual assault, and sexual abuse in 2017. It was the exposé that broke the dam, the moment that changed a viral movement into a part of our cultural and societal landscape. It was the event that made #MeToo more than a hashtag. And how was Hollywood to reckon with such an insidious thing as systemic sexual assault being part of its industry's fabric? By making movies about it, of course.

Sexual misconduct in Hollywood had long been an open secret. As long as there were men in positions of authority who had no qualms about using that power to victimize women, it would be. But the Me Too movement altered this dynamic completely, allowing Hollywood to come to terms with the systemic abuse built into the industry — in a way.

It's easy for self-reflective to slip into self-indulgent, and the Me Too movies that have emerged in the past few years have walked that line. Perhaps the first major and most misguided attempt at getting in on the Me Too zeitgeist was "Bombshell," the Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron-starring drama about Fox News CEO Roger Ailes' sexual harassment scandal, which took an overly simplistic approach to a subject that most people in real life hadn't even come to terms with. But the Me Too movie hit its apex in 2020, with movies such as "The Assistant," "Promising Young Woman," and "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" reckoning with the different aspects of Me Too with dread, guilt, vengeance, and an all-too-familiar acknowledgement of its realities. Me Too even made its way into TV, with shows like "Big Little Lies" and "I May Destroy You" grappling with sexual assault with increasing complexity.

So when film and TV seem to have explored nearly every avenue of depicting Me Too on the screen, what's next? Three films that played at the 2022 New York Film Festival may have the answer.