The 4:30 Movie Review: Kevin Smith Channels John Hughes And Starts Getting His Groove Back

A teenage romantic comedy worth watching is only as good as the actor tasked with leading the charge, and Kevin Smith is fortunate to have found an endearing and charismatic proxy in Austin Zajur. You can't help but root for the kid, especially when you find out in the first 10 minutes that he's already kissed Melody Barnegat in her pool, but when the straightforward offer for him to take a crack at second base came up, he missed his chance and got too scared to follow-up with the all-important phone call. It's a wonder that Melody is still willing to give him shot, but she's equally as charmed as we are by this rascal who's always worried that he's just a little too short. But at least he also knows a lot about movies, because this is basically a young, alternate version of Kevin Smith who reads the latest issue of Starlog magazine and makes audio notes about his life into a little tape recorder around his neck, which he hopes to one day use to write a movie of his own.

Then you have Belly, who's undoubtedly Brian David's ride-or-die. Looking like a red-haired, rat-tailed, dorky, hillbilly version of Billy Idol, Belly's the stranger one in the group, mostly because his mother (a lovely little appearance by "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" mainstay Betty Aberlin) makes him bacon wrapped in aluminum foil to take to the movies. If you ask me, that's brilliant, and Belly should not be lambasted for such an innovative, sweet mother, but maybe that's just me. Rounding out the trio is Burny, undeniably a douchebro obsessed with keeping his truck in perfect condition and a loyal follower of the blustery wrestler Major Murder (a hilarious Sam Richardson in full blown 1980s WWE mode), which somehow doesn't keep him from being a certified ladies man.

For some reason, Burny is staunchly against Brian David dating Melody Barnegat, and he's not shy about letting everyone know. While it's easy to see that this is all leading to some kind of big friendship blowout that will leave this trio learning something about themselves, perhaps the biggest shortcoming in Smith's otherwise enjoyable teen comedy is that we don't really get enough time with the boys feeling like genuinely good friends to truly care about anyone other than Brian David. While he's a strong enough character to drive the movie, the conflict that emerged between his friends doesn't pack as much of a punch as it otherwise could. While Smith's script and characters undoubtedly calls back to John Hughes throughout, as if this were his own version of the John Hughes classic "Pretty in Pink," he doesn't quite give us a rich or engaging enough relationship between these three friends to make the eventual argument and rekindling pay off. And there's one somewhat misguided reason as to why that is.