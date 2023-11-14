Field Of Dreams Ending Explained: A Leap Of Faith

Phil Alden Robinson's "Field of Dreams" was the sleeper hit of spring 1989. Based on W.P. Kinsella's wistful novel "Shoeless Joe," the film connected with audiences of all ages, but Baby Boomers in particular. Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella, like many former hippies, became estranged from his parents during the late 1960s. All Ray had was his dad, and all they had in common was baseball, but even that became a contentious issue. A young and fiery Ray finally hit his breaking point, said something awful to his dad, and never saw him again.

That awful utterance and subsequent shunning gets rectified in the waning moments of "Field of Dreams," and if you saw the film during its initial theatrical release, you beheld the heartening spectacle of mainstream moviegoers, especially men, hanging out through the credits longer than usual. Robinson had crafted the most pulverizing male weepie since Buzz Kulik's "Brian's Song," and guys who'd been taught their whole lives to never let anyone see them cry (let alone cry at all) needed a moment.

Few films stick their landing as hard as "Field of Dreams." Upon learning that The Voice's "If you build it, he will come" referred not to the cornfield return of Shoeless Joe Jackson, but Ray's father, you've got to be made of granite to remain emotionally composed. Robinson performs a deft sleight of hand throughout his whimsical masterpiece, foregrounding the threat of Ray losing his farm and keeping his deep-seated sorrow on the periphery. We're too busy trying to solve the mystery along with Ray to consider that every single one of his actions is leading him to the unlikeliest of reconciliations.

And while the film appears to be a surface-level fantasy, there's a lot more going on under the hood than many viewers realize. Indeed, there are several critics who believe "Field of Dreams" is a generational betrayal. Let's get into it.