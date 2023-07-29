Ray Liotta Wasn't Exactly Blown Away By The Script For Field Of Dreams

Kevin Costner has starred in several films about baseball, and they're all remarkably different. Both "Bull Durham" and "For Love of the Game" combine romance with America's National Pastime, yet the former is a funny, flirtatious romp that parallels the mechanics of the sport with the rituals of human courtship. The latter, on the other hand, is an elegiac melodrama about the things we prioritize in life and just how hard it is to bid farewell to the life you used to have upon reaching a crossroads.

Phil Alden Robinson's classic "Field of Dreams" exists somewhere at the nexus of those two films, merging a baseball fable with a poignant story about regret but with a fantasy twist. The film, which adapts W. P. Kinsella's 1982 book "Shoeless Joe," casts Costner as Ray Kinsella, an everyman who, like other Boomers, was once a child of '60s counter-culturalism. He's since forsaken his dreams (including his passion for the sport of baseball) in favor of practicality and cares for his family on their corn farm in Iowa. Then, one evening while strolling among his cornstalks, a body-less voice plants the idea in Ray's head: If he builds a baseball field on his farm, then his late, estranged father's hero, the baseball legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, will appear.

When you phrase it like that, you can see why Ray Liotta, who played the specter of "Shoeless" Joe, wasn't immediately hooked by the film's script. "I read the script and thought, 'Okay, this guy builds a baseball field and these ghosts come out of the corn. Hmm...'" as the actor told Empire Magazine in 2012. "But Kevin was already cast and I knew him because a group of us — me, Kevin, Steven Bauer, and Andy Garcia — used to play paddle tennis together."