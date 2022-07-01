Field Of Dreams TV Series Bulldozed At Peacock, Seeking New Home Elsewhere

If you build it, they will come ... and then leave before the game has started. That seems to be what has happened, at least, with Peacock's "Field of Dreams" TV series.

Last summer, just days after a real Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox took place at the Iowa shooting location for "Field of Dreams," Peacock gave a show based on the Oscar-nominated film a straight-to-series order. It felt like "Field of Dreams" nostalgia was at an all-time high that week, as MLB players came walking out of a cornfield onto the baseball field to shake hands with Kevin Costner, who starred in the 1989 sports fantasy as a farmer who hears a whispery voice inspiring him to create "something totally illogical" — a baseball field in his cornfield.

Then, came the news of this "Field of Dreams" series, which was set to be steered by writer and executive producer Michael Schur, creator of "The Good Place" and co-creator of its fellow NBC sitcoms "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation." According to Variety, however, Peacock has now decided to pass on "Field of Dreams," leaving Universal Television, the production company behind it, to try and find a home for it elsewhere, while the ghosts of Shoeless Joe Jackson and the Chicago Black Sox disperse.

Though Schur has history with NBC and is reportedly under a nine-figure development deal with Universal Television, his would-be adaptation has gone the way of J.J. Abrams' recently abandoned "Demimonde" series over at HBO.