Ray Liotta, Hollywood Legend And Goodfellas Star, Has Died At 67

In sad and shocking news, Hollywood legend Ray Liotta has died. Per reports from Deadline and other outlets, the actor was shooting the film thriller "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic when he passed away in his sleep. He was 67 years old and leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta, from his first marriage to actor-producer Michelle Grace. Ray Liotta was engaged to be married to producer Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta got his start in TV in the early 1980s, starring in shows like "Another World" and "Our Family Honor." He would go on to make a bigger name for himself by starring in Jonathan Demme's 1986 crime-comedy-romance "Something Wild," earning a Golden Globe nod for his supporting turn in the film. Three years later, he would play the ghost of baseball icon Joseph "Shoeless Joe" Jackson in 1989's "Field of Dreams," which was the role I primarily knew him for when I was growing up as a kid.

Of course, that all changed after I got older and saw 1990's "Goodfellas." Liotta famously starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster biopic as Henry Hill, delivering some of the all-time greatest voiceover narration in U.S. cinema history, along with one of its most easily-recognized quotes. ("As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.") The role would also come to define Liotta's legacy, even as he ventured well beyond the crime genre in the decades that came after.