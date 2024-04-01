Netflix's Number One Spot Has Been Locked Down By A Ben Affleck Thriller

"The Accountant" is an incredibly silly movie, and I mean that in the best possible way. There's something wonderful about a movie this ridiculous, especially since everything that happens in the film is played completely straight. Here is a movie with approximately fifty different subplots, all of them jumbled together into one goofy action extravaganza. At the center of it all is the titular accountant, an autistic man played by Ben Affleck. Affleck's character, who goes by the name Christian Wolff, helps criminals with their finances. Who does a drug lord turn to when they need to handle expenses? They can't just walk into H&R Block, now can they? But wait, not only is Christian a criminal accountant, but he's also a highly skilled assassin with perfect aim. When he was a kid, his father trained him to become a killing machine. Why? Why not? Just go with it.

"The Accountant" arrived in theaters in 2016 and became a surprise box office hit, hauling in $155.2 million on a $44 million budget. It was such a hit that a sequel was given a greenlight, and after some delay, that sequel has just begun production, with Affleck returning in the lead role. For now, though, we only have the first film — and that first film is burning up the charts over on Netflix because sometimes, you just want to watch Ben Affleck do math and then kill some people.