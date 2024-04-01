Netflix's Number One Spot Has Been Locked Down By A Ben Affleck Thriller
"The Accountant" is an incredibly silly movie, and I mean that in the best possible way. There's something wonderful about a movie this ridiculous, especially since everything that happens in the film is played completely straight. Here is a movie with approximately fifty different subplots, all of them jumbled together into one goofy action extravaganza. At the center of it all is the titular accountant, an autistic man played by Ben Affleck. Affleck's character, who goes by the name Christian Wolff, helps criminals with their finances. Who does a drug lord turn to when they need to handle expenses? They can't just walk into H&R Block, now can they? But wait, not only is Christian a criminal accountant, but he's also a highly skilled assassin with perfect aim. When he was a kid, his father trained him to become a killing machine. Why? Why not? Just go with it.
"The Accountant" arrived in theaters in 2016 and became a surprise box office hit, hauling in $155.2 million on a $44 million budget. It was such a hit that a sequel was given a greenlight, and after some delay, that sequel has just begun production, with Affleck returning in the lead role. For now, though, we only have the first film — and that first film is burning up the charts over on Netflix because sometimes, you just want to watch Ben Affleck do math and then kill some people.
You can count on the Accountant
According to Netflix and Flix Patrol, "The Accountant" is currently sitting at number 1 on the list of top 10 movies in the U.S., and that makes sense to me — we should all stop what we're doing and watch (or re-watch) "The Accountant" right now. In this wild and crazy extravaganza, Affleck's gun-toting numbers man cracks a secret code, uncovers corporate espionage, shoots watermelons from a great distance, saves the life of Anna Kendrick multiple times, has a secret RV filled with priceless artwork, and kills many people, all while being tracked down by government agent J. K. Simmons.
Affleck's character isn't just a stone-cold killer, he's also a good guy — he helps people cheat on their taxes and saves the day when he has to. Meanwhile, Jon Bernthal lurks in the background as one of the bad guys, hamming it up big time. His identity turns out to be a big twist that I will not spoil for you, dear reader. Just know it's one of several big, implausible twists the film throws at the viewer. If you've somehow never seen "The Accountant," I urge you to check it out. Crack open an adult beverage, fire up the vape pen, and sit back and watch Ben Affleck do some violence-tinged math! You won't regret it, I promise.