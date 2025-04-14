A Minecraft Movie Has Two Of The Three Biggest Box Office Weekends Of 2025 So Far
It didn't take long, but "A Minecraft Movie" is already one of the biggest movies of the year. When all's said and done, it may well end up being the biggest Hollywood movie of 2025 ... that is, unless James Cameron has anything to say about it when "Avatar: Fire and Ash" arrives in December. In any event, for the time being, Warner Bros.' adaptation of the wildly popular "Minecraft" video game is dominating multiplexes all over the world.In fact, it now has two of the three biggest weekends domestically of the year thus far, as hard as that may be to believe.
Director Jared Hess' live-action take on "Minecraft" brought in an estimated $80.6 million in its second weekend in North America, dropping just over 50% from its blockbuster debut. "A Minecraft Movie" opened to a record-breaking $163 million, which was by far the biggest opening put up by any movie in 2025 up to that point. That $80.6 million is the third-biggest weekend for any movie this year, with Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" ($88.8 million) holding onto the number two spot (for now, anyway).
Looking at the global picture, "Minecraft" has currently amassed $550.5 million worldwide, which is split almost evenly between domestic and international audiences. Against a reported $150 million production budget, it's already a big success, even if it doesn't make another dime. It's also the biggest Hollywood movie of 2025 so far after just two weekends. However, the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" is still the biggest of the year overall with more than $2 billion to its name.
A Minecraft Movie is a monster hit well beyond expectations
It's unlikely that WB's video game sensation will surpass "Ne Zha 2," but the $1 billion mark seems well within reach. When/if that happens, it will be just the tenth movie since the start of the pandemic in 2020 to pass the milestone. So yeah, we're looking at a big hit.
At this point in time, "A Minecraft Movie" is already the second-biggest video game movie of all time, having overtaken last year's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" ($491.6 million). But while it may be the biggest live-action video game film ever, 2023's animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.36 billion) is still by far the leader of the pack in the larger video game movie landscape. Be that as it may, the way things are going, that could change in the coming months. The sky is truly the limit here.
The cast of "A Minecraft Movie" is led by Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. While WB has yet to officially announce a sequel, the movie's credits scene brings in a key character from the "Minecraft" universe, teeing up the ball for a follow-up. It's really more of a matter of when — not if — it's announced at this point. Undoubtedly, WB is going to want to strike while the iron is hot, but there's no need to get ahead of ourselves too much. For the time being, the industry at large has something to celebrate, seeing as the first chunk of 2025 was largely devoid of big blockbusters. WB, most of all, is popping champagne, and deservedly so.
"A Minecraft Movie" is in theaters now.