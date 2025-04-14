A Minecraft Movie Has Two Of The Three Biggest Box Office Weekends Of 2025 So Far

It didn't take long, but "A Minecraft Movie" is already one of the biggest movies of the year. When all's said and done, it may well end up being the biggest Hollywood movie of 2025 ... that is, unless James Cameron has anything to say about it when "Avatar: Fire and Ash" arrives in December. In any event, for the time being, Warner Bros.' adaptation of the wildly popular "Minecraft" video game is dominating multiplexes all over the world.In fact, it now has two of the three biggest weekends domestically of the year thus far, as hard as that may be to believe.

Director Jared Hess' live-action take on "Minecraft" brought in an estimated $80.6 million in its second weekend in North America, dropping just over 50% from its blockbuster debut. "A Minecraft Movie" opened to a record-breaking $163 million, which was by far the biggest opening put up by any movie in 2025 up to that point. That $80.6 million is the third-biggest weekend for any movie this year, with Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" ($88.8 million) holding onto the number two spot (for now, anyway).

Looking at the global picture, "Minecraft" has currently amassed $550.5 million worldwide, which is split almost evenly between domestic and international audiences. Against a reported $150 million production budget, it's already a big success, even if it doesn't make another dime. It's also the biggest Hollywood movie of 2025 so far after just two weekends. However, the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" is still the biggest of the year overall with more than $2 billion to its name.

