Who Plays Alex In A Minecraft Movie?
This post contains major spoilers for "A Minecraft Movie."
It looks like Warner Bros. has birthed a brand new movie franchise thanks to "A Minecraft Movie." The studio brought the beloved game to life on the big screen, with Jared Hess in the director's chair. Even though Hess wasn't the original choice to direct the movie, he appeared to be the right choice in light of its blockbuster debut. That almost certainly means WB is going to get cracking on a sequel ASAP. Thanks to the post-credits scene, we have some idea of what the sequel is going to involve. Alex has entered the game.
"A Minecraft Movie" is absolutely loaded with Easter eggs, but they saved the biggest one for last. Those who stuck around during the credits witnessed Jack Black's Steven speaking with a mysterious red-headed stranger. At the end of the scene, we learn that person's name and yes, it's Alex. This sets the character up to appear in the presumed "Minecraft Movie" sequel, which hasn't been announced yet but almost certainly will be soon. So, who plays Alex? That's a surprisingly complicated question, for the time being.
As it stands, Alice May Connolly ("Sweet Tooth") is credited on IMDB as an "Alex Double." She's probably not going to play the character come time for the sequel, especially since the character's face was deliberately hidden in the credits scene. When asked directly by IGN who Alex's voice actor is, Hess didn't help out much, saying, "It's a mystery." The director added:
"[We're] full of mysteries, but definitely excited. That character, that's a whole other fun chapter we'd be excited about."
Who is playing Alex in A Minecraft Movie? There's one big theory
So back to the question of who is going to play Alex in the "Minecraft" movie universe moving forward. Though it has yet to be confirmed by the studio, multiple reports have suggested that the character is voiced by none other than "Barbie" star Kate McKinnon, who is also known very well for her days on "Saturday Night Live." McKinnon would seem like a great fit alongside Black, with the two presumably leading the next installment as co-leads.
Alex is a very important character in "Minecraft" lore. She was the second character skin added to "Minecraft," and is very often associated with Steve. Given the game's long, storied history, it's not hard to see why fans would be particularly excited at the prospect of seeing Alex brought to life.
Getting a big comedic star like McKinnon would make a lot of sense. The critical response to "A Minecraft Movie" was a little mixed, but it's been a resounding success with fans and at the box office thus far. A sequel is sure to happen and, at that point, Warner Bros. will probably need to settle on a deal with the actor in question. Maybe they didn't show the actor's face for a reason. Maybe they want to keep their options open. For now, we can only wonder if that voice truly does belong to McKinnon until Warner Bros., Hess, or even the actor in question confirms it.
"A Minecraft Movie" is in theaters now.