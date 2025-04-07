Who Plays Alex In A Minecraft Movie?

This post contains major spoilers for "A Minecraft Movie."

It looks like Warner Bros. has birthed a brand new movie franchise thanks to "A Minecraft Movie." The studio brought the beloved game to life on the big screen, with Jared Hess in the director's chair. Even though Hess wasn't the original choice to direct the movie, he appeared to be the right choice in light of its blockbuster debut. That almost certainly means WB is going to get cracking on a sequel ASAP. Thanks to the post-credits scene, we have some idea of what the sequel is going to involve. Alex has entered the game.

Advertisement

"A Minecraft Movie" is absolutely loaded with Easter eggs, but they saved the biggest one for last. Those who stuck around during the credits witnessed Jack Black's Steven speaking with a mysterious red-headed stranger. At the end of the scene, we learn that person's name and yes, it's Alex. This sets the character up to appear in the presumed "Minecraft Movie" sequel, which hasn't been announced yet but almost certainly will be soon. So, who plays Alex? That's a surprisingly complicated question, for the time being.

As it stands, Alice May Connolly ("Sweet Tooth") is credited on IMDB as an "Alex Double." She's probably not going to play the character come time for the sequel, especially since the character's face was deliberately hidden in the credits scene. When asked directly by IGN who Alex's voice actor is, Hess didn't help out much, saying, "It's a mystery." The director added:

Advertisement