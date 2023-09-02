The One Barbie Line That Immediately Sold Kate McKinnon On The Movie

Weird Barbie is just one of the many clever concepts in Greta Gerwig's record-breaking "Barbie." Every child who played with Barbies had that one doll with an extra bit of wear and tear. You can clearly see that Weird Barbie has been "played with too much"; she resembles a kooky David Bowie with her spiky haircut, colored doodles on her face, and paint-splattered, baggy pink dress. Her body is constantly twisted into a split. She resides in a jagged, sharp-angled home inspired by the classic horror film "Psycho" on the outskirts of Barbieland.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Kate McKinnon jokes that Weird Barbie, which she describes as a "demented, avant-garde baby doll" mixed with a "grizzled crone," was tailor-made for her. "It wasn't a very big stretch for me ... I have that in my back pocket. I've been waiting. I've just been waiting for the camera to roll on that," she quipped.

There was one specific line — unfortunately, removed from the final cut — that convinced Kate McKinnon she was born to play Weird Barbie. In the script draft, the character tells Stereotypical Barbie, "I can't help you on account of the giddy-up in my hip." This line made McKinnon realize that Greta "just wants me to do a cameo as myself." Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon share a similar sense of humor, one that is offbeat, quick-witted, and even goes back to their early working relationship before they became famous.