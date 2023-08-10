The Barbie Set Had To Be Rigged In Order For Kate McKinnon To Do Weird Barbie's Splits

The "Barbie" movie is here and it is an absolute hit. What may have seemed like a joke a few years ago has turned into one of the year's best movies. "Barbie" is a fantastic exploration of the legacy and meaning of the titular doll that changed the game and forever left its mark on the culture, a movie that is as goofy as "The Lego Movie," while also being as serious and thematically resonant as "Little Women."

One of the weirdest parts of the movie involves, well, Weird Barbie. Kate McKinnon plays a reflection of the nightmare fuel that results from many a doll loved just a little too hard. She has messed up hair, mismatched clothes, lots of drawing around her face, and very, very flexible joints.

Indeed, this Barbie just can't stop doing the splits, whether it's standing up and leaning on a wall or doing a perfect 180-degree split on the floor. Only, as talented as McKinnon is, she is no Olympic athlete, so alternatives were needed in order to bring Weird Barbie's splits to life.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, McKinnon revealed that she used a fake leg to achieve the splits, "and a heavy one." Indeed, the actor used a fake leg to achieve those perfect splits, with the aid not of CGI, but of practical effects by way of intricate set design — courtesy of production designer Sarah Greenwood ("Pride & Prejudice," "Anna Karenina").

"Sarah who did the set design was like, 'I've made all these holes in the wall where she can put her real leg in, and then we'll rig the other leg up,'" Greta Gerwig explained. "It was like a practical effect." When Weird Barbie does a split on the floor, McKinnon is actually hiding her legs in a secret compartment while displaying two fake ones.