Cool Stuff: Mattel Is Giving Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie Her Own Official Doll

She's Weird Barbie: She can do the splits, has a funky haircut, smells like basement, and now she can be yours! Mattel designer Javier Meabe has taken Kate McKinnon's breakout character from Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" film (read our glowing review here) and immortalized her as an official release as part of the Mattel Creations line. Weird Barbie is, of course, part of the Made to Move collection, which means she'll already be able to do the splits without needing to break her hip joints the way so many of us did as children.

There is a capitalist irony to Mattel making a doll that resembles the nightmarish results of being loved a little too rough, similarly to the way denim companies sell already distressed jeans, but I have no qualms admitting I smashed that pre-order button on Weird Barbie like I was attempting to beat the high striker at a summer carnival. Here's Mattel's official description for the doll:

If anyone knows anything about keeping it weird, it's Weird Barbie, a breakout character from Barbie The Movie. Our doll version wears an outfit inspired by one you'll see in the feature film, a bright pink dress with colorful artwork and puffy sleeves, and green snakeskin boots. She also features short tousled hair and markings on her face to emulate a doll that's been played with just a little too much.

Weird Barbie is a posable doll that will come in the collectible "Barbie the Movie" packaging, along with a certificate of authenticity (since plenty of doll resellers are probably already obliterating random Barbies to make their own). Weird Barbie cannot stand on her own, so if you're planning on putting her on display outside of the box, you'll need a doll stand or to put her in the splits.