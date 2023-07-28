Weird Barbie's House Was Inspired By A Classic Horror Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Barbie."

One of the many joys of watching "Barbie" is catching all the film's references to classic cinema. "The Wizard of Oz" was an obvious inspiration for co-writer and director Greta Gerwig's take on the iconic doll, from the yellow pink brick road that cuts through Barbieland to the ghost of Barbie creator and Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman), who gradually emerges as a Wizard-like guide to Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) on her journey of spiritual discovery. Moreover, the film is a love letter to 20th-century movie musicals in general, as seen in the "I'm Just Ken" sequence — a musical number that includes a Gene Kelly-styled dream ballet where the Kens adapt all-black attire recalling John Travolta's getup from "Grease" — and the bold, vivid color palette of Barbieland, which brings to mind the production design for "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg."

But what about Weird Barbie, aka Stereotypical Barbie's other guide on her path towards enlightenment? Portrayed by Kate McKinnon, the character is a doll who's been played with a little too roughly by their human in the real world, as evidenced by her haphazard hairdo, the multi-colored scribble marks on her face, and her unusually pliable hip flexors. Her flaws and eccentric appearance have also made the character an outcast among the other Barbies, which has led to her leading a solitary life. Weird Barbie's quirky personality is only further extenuated by her knowledge of the real world — itself a concept that Gerwig has said was inspired by the titular character in Lois Lowry's dystopian novel "The Giver."

Meanwhile, Weird Barbie's house draws inspiration from another story about a peculiar, reclusive individual who assists a blonde woman in distress ... one which goes in an extremely different direction after they meet than "Barbie" does.