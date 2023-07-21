Rhea Perlman's Mysterious Barbie Character Deserves A Closer Look

This article contains spoilers for "Barbie."

From the very first trailer, it was obvious that Greta Gerwig was the perfect person to bring "Barbie" to the big screen. Not only is she a gifted filmmaker who has delivered phenomenal works like "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," but she's also someone who wanted to honor the legacy of the Barbie doll as a cultural institution in addition to discussing themes of gender disparity and how the patriarchy hurts us all. Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach clearly did their homework when coming up with the screenplay, incorporating multiple areas of Barbie's history, including the creator of the doll herself.

We've known for a while now that Rhea Perlman had been cast in "Barbie," but without an individual character poster, no one knew who she was going to play. Well, after a slapstick chase scene through the halls of Mattel, Barbie (Margot Robbie) finally comes face to face with Perlman, donning statement pearls and curly, white hair. Who is she? Why, she's the ghost of Ruth Handler, of course!

What feels like a glorified cameo later becomes one of the most powerful moments of the film. "We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back to see how far they have come," she tells Barbie, personifying both the role of Mother and Creator for the blonde doll. She's the one who holds Barbie's hand as she enters the realm of the living as "Barbara," a comforting presence to assure her that she's going to be okay.