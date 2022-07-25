Nope's Box Office Victory Cements Jordan Peele As A Franchise Unto Himself

According to Box Office Mojo, "Nope" arrived in theaters with a $44 million opening, easily taking the top spot. While that was slightly on the lower end of expectations, it was still better than "Get Out" ($33.3 million), though not quite as much as "Us" ($71.1 million). Be that as it may, it still ranks as the biggest debut for an original film since "Us," amazingly enough. Yes, even when accounting for most of 2019 well before the pandemic took hold, no other original film did better at the box office on opening weekend than Peele's previous film, and he is once again here to save the day.

The only thing working against "Nope," which stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, is that it carries a $68 million budget. By contrast, "Get Out" was made for a mere $4.5 million, while "Us" cost around $20 million. Still, for Universal Pictures, if the film can hold decently well in the coming weeks and find an audience overseas, this figures to be a win for original cinema. Moreover, it cements Peele as a filmmaker audiences implicitly trust, which is a rare thing these days.

"Get Out" earned so much goodwill with moviegoers that Peele's name alone attached to an intriguing premise is enough to guarantee a certain level of success. Unless Peele delivers several real stinkers in a row, he has essentially become a franchise unto himself. Jordan Peele is a name that puts meat in seats. Period. That is good for cinema.