Is Final Destination Bloodlines This Summer's Dark Horse Box Office Smash Hit?

The summer movie season is officially upon us. Marvel's "Thunderbolts" ushered in the summer box office with a big-but-not-huge debut. Unfortunately, Hollywood left the second weekend of May largely devoid of big new releases. Mercifully, we won't have to wait long for the next blockbuster to arrive as Warner Bros. has "Final Destination Bloodlines" coming our way next weekend. The good news is that it looks to be another hit for the horror genre and WB. The even better news? People might be underestimating just how big this movie could be.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, "Bloodlines" is currently looking at a debut in the $28 to $35 million range at the domestic box office, per Box Office Theory. That would be killer, as it would put it on track to have the biggest opening in the history of the "Final Destination" franchise. Currently, 2009's "The Final Destination," which opened to $27.4 million en route to a $187.3 million global finish, holds the record.

What's especially interesting about that movie is it's largely regarded as the worst entry in the "Final Destination" series overall. That might also explain why 2011's "Final Destination 5," oft-regarded as one of the best, took in less with an $18 million opening and a $155 million global finish. Still, those are strong numbers for a sequel to a poorly regarded fourth entry in a franchise. Overall, across five movies, the series has brought in more than $650 million worldwide against combined budgets totaling just over $150 million. Those are great returns, making it quite the surprise that it took this long for a big screen revival to happen.

"Bloodlines" centers on a college student named Stefani who is plagued by a recurring nightmare and heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from a grim fate. The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana ("The Flash"), Teo Briones ("Chucky"), Richard Harmon ("The 100"), Anna Lore ("Gotham Knights"), Brec Bassinger ("Stargirl"), and the late, great Tony Todd in one of his final on-screen roles.