Thunderbolts* Topped The Box Office, But Its 'Hit Or Flop' Status Is To Be Determined

It was a bit of good news, bad news for Marvel Studios over the weekend as the company's latest offering, director Jake Schreier's "Thunderbolts*," topped the box office to help kick off the summer movie season. That's the good news. The bad news? It wasn't a big enough opening to confidently suggest whether or not the Marvel Cinematic Universe has another hit on its hands. Rather, this one's fate is going to be determined in the weeks to come.

Marvel's latest team-up debuted with an estimated $76 million domestically. That was pretty much right in line with pre-release estimates, which had "Thunderbolts*" pulling in over/under $70 million. Internationally, the movie took in $86.1 million for a $162.1 million global debut. That would be stellar for most movies, but it's still on the lower side of things for the MCU.

Only eight of the 36 theatrically released MCU movies have had lower opening weekends dating back to 2008's "Iron Man," which kicked off the franchise as we know it. The vast majority of those lower openings have come in 2020 and beyond. That represents both the MCU in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame" and Marvel Studios at large reckoning with the realities of an industry reshaped by the pandemic and streaming.

The good news is that Schreier's take on these Marvel anti-heroes was produced for $180 million. While that's still a gigantic sum, it's less than the $200 million or more we've become accustomed to. That will, in turn, make it easier for this one to make a profit in theaters. What's it going to take for the movie to get there? Somewhere in the neighborhood of $550 and $600 million worldwide, depending on the marketing spend.