Sinners Just Did Something No Horror Movie Has Ever Done At The Box Office
Director Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" is rapidly becoming the box office story of 2025. Warner Bros. bet an awful lot on this movie, including putting up a $90 million production budget — a massive sum for an original horror picture — as well as giving Coogler a big cut of the back end. But the investment is paying off handsomely as the movie just had one of the best second weekends ever for a big studio release. To say things are going well would be putting it very mildly.
"Sinners" opened to a staggering $48 million domestically, which was well above pre-release estimates. Word of mouth has been incredible for Coogler's latest, which stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles. That helped lead to a second weekend take of $45 million, representing a mere 6% drop compared to its debut. It simply cannot be emphasized just how impressive that is. This now ranks as the third-smallest second weekend drop ever for a movie that opened to at least $40 million.
The best second weekend hold ever for a movie in this category was "Shrek," which actually posted a small increase in its second weekend. Then there is James Cameron's "Avatar," which dropped less than 2% in its second weekend en route to becoming the biggest movie of all time, with $2.9 billion to its name to date. That's very good company to be in.
The difference in many cases with movies that have very strong holds is that they are often A) family-friendly fare or B) are released during the Christmas or Thanksgiving holiday, where a strong second weekend is almost guaranteed. In this case, we have an R-rated, original horror movie doing this in April. The only horror movie to ever make more in its second weekend? 2017's "It," with $60 million in weekend two on its way to becoming the biggest horror movie ever. But that was a September release coming off of a $123 million opening. We're in straight-up uncharted territory here.
Sinners was a big risk that is paying off handsomely
The weekend also saw the release of "The Accountant 2" and "Until Dawn," which opened to $24.4 million and $8 million, respectively. Plus, "A Minecraft Movie" continued its stellar run adding another $22.7 million and sailing past the $800 million mark globally. A little movie called "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" was re-released for its 20th anniversary and made $25.2 million. Apparently, none of that cut into the business for "Sinners."
Encouragingly, the movie is also demonstrating similar legs overseas. "Sinners" essentially dropped 0% in its second weekend in the U.K. and picked up a lot of steam internationally this past week after having an initial soft rollout beyond North America. The movie has now made $122.5 million domestically to go with $39.1 million internationally for a running total of $161.6 million after just two weekends.
"Sinners" is bolstered by an unheard-of "A" CinemaScore and insanely strong reviews from critics. It's clear that this acclaim is meaningful and is reaching the moviegoing masses. It also doesn't hurt that WB and Coogler sold this as a true event, with IMAX and other premium format screens driving the grosses. It's remarkable for an original movie of any kind. It turns out Coogler's prowess extends beyond the likes of "Black Panther" and "Creed" — he doesn't need a franchise name to make an impression.
At this rate, in a best-case scenario, the movie could wind up with closer to $300 million than $200 million domestically. Coupled with stronger-than-expected international numbers, we could be looking at a $400 million global grosser. $300 million appears to be the floor at this point, which is sensational.
Coogler's vampire tale will have to surrender the number one spot this upcoming weekend when Marvel's "Thunderbolts" arrives with a likely $70 million over/under box office debut. Even so, these movies are playing for slightly different crowds, meaning that the sky is quickly becoming the limit for this one. The film's performance so far has been, in a word, amazing.
"Sinners" is in theaters now.