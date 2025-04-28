Sinners Just Did Something No Horror Movie Has Ever Done At The Box Office

Director Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" is rapidly becoming the box office story of 2025. Warner Bros. bet an awful lot on this movie, including putting up a $90 million production budget — a massive sum for an original horror picture — as well as giving Coogler a big cut of the back end. But the investment is paying off handsomely as the movie just had one of the best second weekends ever for a big studio release. To say things are going well would be putting it very mildly.

"Sinners" opened to a staggering $48 million domestically, which was well above pre-release estimates. Word of mouth has been incredible for Coogler's latest, which stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles. That helped lead to a second weekend take of $45 million, representing a mere 6% drop compared to its debut. It simply cannot be emphasized just how impressive that is. This now ranks as the third-smallest second weekend drop ever for a movie that opened to at least $40 million.

The best second weekend hold ever for a movie in this category was "Shrek," which actually posted a small increase in its second weekend. Then there is James Cameron's "Avatar," which dropped less than 2% in its second weekend en route to becoming the biggest movie of all time, with $2.9 billion to its name to date. That's very good company to be in.

The difference in many cases with movies that have very strong holds is that they are often A) family-friendly fare or B) are released during the Christmas or Thanksgiving holiday, where a strong second weekend is almost guaranteed. In this case, we have an R-rated, original horror movie doing this in April. The only horror movie to ever make more in its second weekend? 2017's "It," with $60 million in weekend two on its way to becoming the biggest horror movie ever. But that was a September release coming off of a $123 million opening. We're in straight-up uncharted territory here.