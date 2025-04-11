Marvel's Thunderbolts Eyes An Eternals-Sized Opening At The Box Office

The summer movie season is nearly upon us and it can't come soon enough. The first chunk of 2025 has been very rough at the box office. Even after "A Minecraft Movie" posted a $314 million global opening, the domestic box office is trailing about 5% behind 2024. We're also miles behind pre-pandemic levels. So, can the Marvel Cinematic Universe help get us back on the right track with "Thunderbolts" in May? In the early going, it looks like the answer could be yes, but it's going to rely on Marvel delivering a crowd-pleaser of old, as opposed to something more divisive.

Early tracking suggests that director Jake Schreier's "Thunderbolts" will open between $63 and $77 million domestically, per The Hollywood Reporter. So we're looking at over/under $70 million, which would certainly be on the lower end for a summer MCU title. That said, this is also a new franchise without many A-list characters to speak of (outside of Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier). For the most part, this is a group of B-tier characters leading a team without nearly as much name recognition as the Avengers. So we shouldn't expect an "Avengers" level opening here. Tracking suggests something closer to "Eternals."

2021's "Eternals" opened to $71.2 million and finished its run with just over $400 million worldwide. That said, director Chloé Zhao's ambitious team-up film was met with a divisive response and came at a time when the pandemic was still hindering moviegoing. That's not an issue now. What is an issue is the MCU's uneven slate during the Multiverse Saga. We've had super high highs like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.9 billion worldwide/$260.1 million opening) and low lows like "The Marvels" ($206.1 million worldwide/$46.1 million opening).

In recent years, the average Marvel blockbuster costs much closer to $200 million than $150 million to produce. So, in the case of "Thunderbolts," Disney really needs this movie to do more than $400 million worth of business. That's very much in the cards, assuming moviegoers like the movie enough.