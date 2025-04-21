Sinners' CinemaScore Grade Is A Huge First For Horror Movies

To the best of my knowledge (and Google's), no one has ever done an extensive study of horror movies and CinemaScore, but the low grades make a little bit of sense when you consider that many fright flicks end either on a down note or with a stinger that sets up viewers for the next movie in the series. Also, some people who do not like horror get dragged to these films by their partner and/or friends. Some people don't like being scared. Even people who like being scared might feel like a particularly gruesome movie goes too hard.

Advertisement

In general, CinemaScore's greatest value to studios and exhibitors is its ability to determine how well a movie's marketing worked. Did people go to see the movie they expected to see, or did the trailers and commercials pull a bait-and-switch? Studios tend to play up the jump scares when marketing a horror movie, so if the film in question winds up being more of a slow burn that prizes eerie atmosphere over, say, cats unexpectedly jumping out of a closet, that'll throw a dent into your CinemaScore.

I know what you're probably thinking right now, and, no, "The Silence of the Lambs," which was an Oscar juggernaut and a blockbuster, did not get an A grade. It got an A-, like "Get Out," "Five Nights at Freddy's," "The Lost Boys," "The Conjuring," "The Conjuring 2," "A Quiet Place Part II," and, somewhat surprisingly, "Child's Play 2." What about David Cronenberg's "The Fly?" B. Wes Craven's original "Scream?" B+. "It?" Also a B+. Hit up the company's website to check on your favorite horror movie from the last four decades. I can assure you it didn't get an A.

Advertisement

Many of the aforementioned movies wound up being massive hits, so, since we're in uncharted CinemaScore territory with "Sinners," it feels like the sky's the limit at the box office. I'll be taking friends to see it this weekend, and I bet many of you are going to do the same. And if you haven't seen it yet, do yourself a huge favor and park your butt in a theater as soon as possible. Do not wait for streaming. This is a movie that demands to be seen in a packed house on the biggest screen in your area.