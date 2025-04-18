One Killer Moment Justifies Seeing Sinners In IMAX

This article contains major spoilers for "Sinners."

The riveting, bold, and spectacular "Sinners" is in theaters now, and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler has given audiences a bloody (literally and figuratively), magnificently refreshing take on the vampire subgenre that has been in desperate need of an overhaul after authors Anne Rice and Stephenie Meyer veered the bloodsucking monsters into much different territory with "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Twilight Saga."

In the film, Michael B. Jordan takes on dual roles as twin brothers known as Smoke and Stack. They've just returned to their rural hometown, after working for famed mobster Al Capone in Chicago, with the hopes of using the money they earned (and some contraband they stole) to create a juke joint where Black people can gather for music, dancing, drinking, and gambling without being bothered by the racist whites in the area.

Despite the Ku Klux Klan being "dissolved" in the area, the racism clearly still lingers, even as Smoke and Stack present one of those good ol' boys with a bag of cold hard cash to pay for their new venture. So the new juke club gives them a place of their own, one where Smoke and Stack's cousin Sammie (Miles Caton) and the drunken but immensely talented musician Delta Slim (Delroy Lindo) can crank out some serious blues, while Smoke's estranged wife Annie (Wunmi Mosaku) fries up catfish for everyone.

Unfortunately, during the evening of the grand opening of Smoke and Stack's new juke club, a trio of vampires led by a man who calls himself Remmick (Jack O'Connell) attempts to enter the establishment. When they're politely but firmly rebuffed (because vampires have to be invited indoors before stepping inside), they hang around outside playing their folk music, and without spoiling the specifics about how it all unfolds, all hell breaks loose when they turn Stack's jilted ex-lover Mary (Hailee Steinfeld) into a vampire, and a crowd of transformed bloodthirsty locals, with their eyes glowing red in the night, becomes a mob ready to wreak havoc in the club.

It's during this climactic sequence that "Sinners" delivers a killer moment in the IMAX version of the movie that had the audience cheering and clapping during my advanced screening.