Sinners Finally And Violently Flushes Anne Rice And Twilight Out Of The Modern Vampire Movie

While the "rules" of vampires are completely made-up (because they're not real), one of the most common is that a vampire cannot enter a space without being invited in. It's a symbolic barrier, one that presents the home as a sacred space and sets up would-be victims as responsible for their own demise. The mindset is that if you invite the vampire inside, you only have yourself to blame, providing a pathway for vampires to avoid accountability. It's the same mindset lobbied against victims of theft (that's what you get for parking on the street) and survivors of sexual assault (if you were wearing that skirt, you were asking for it).

In "Sinners," the vampires are led by Remmick (Jack O'Connell), a white vampire who seeks solace in the welcoming home of two members of the Ku Klux Klan after they completely ignore the warning provided by a group of Indigenous people not to let him in. It's a fantastic introduction because it immediately twists our belief system on its head. We know it's wrong to victim-blame, but ... these "victims" really do only have themselves to blame because they let racist thinking control their decisions. Once Remmick has turned the couple, the trio is drawn to the Juke Joint by the force of the music Sammie (Miles Caton) plays, intending to steal his power to enact their personal brand of evil.

They try in vain to get into the club on their own, but once it's clear that the Black-run club is not letting these weird white folks in, the vampires target the white-passing Mary (Hailee Steinfeld) and use her as their ticket in. They may not be able to enter the club, but Mary can, and she can infiltrate and turn other people on the inside for them once they've turned her into a vampire. Using Mary to manipulate her community, her family, is diabolical. The threat of the vampire is real, and it will destroy you from the inside out if given the chance.

