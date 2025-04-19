Vampire Horror Sinners Rocks The Box Office With $40 Million+ Opening Weekend

Great vampire movies don't come along all that often, which might be why the thirst for Ryan Coogler's rocking all-night bloodbath is so strong. Per the Hollywood Reporter, "Sinners" scored $19.2 million at the box office on its opening day (including previews), putting it on track for a $40-42 million opening weekend. That's at the top end of predictions, with the potential to climb even higher before the weekend is done.

"The Minecraft Movie" is expected to hold on to its No. 1 spot this weekend with a projected domestic total of $45 million, but the two movies aren't really in direct competition. In fact, as an R-rated horror movie, "Sinners" is a neat bit of counter-programming opposite the family-oriented video game adaptation. It also has word of mouth on its side, landing an A CinemaScore from opening day audience polling (rare for the horror genre) and a near-perfect 98% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. (Read /Film's review here.)

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as the "Smokestack Twins" — Smoke and Stack — who have returned to the Mississippi Delta following a stint as gangsters in Chicago. Wanting to set up their own hometown enterprise, they buy an old sawmill with plans to turn it into a juke joint. They throw together an epic launch night with booze, gambling, and blues, but things take a dark turn when the music of Sammie "Preacher Boy" Moore (Miles Caton) lures ancient vampire Remmick (Jack O'Connell) and his gang to the party.

