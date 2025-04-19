With Sinners, Director Ryan Coogler Evolves Jordan Peele's Very Specific Horror Mission

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Sinners."

Nobody's doing what Jordan Peele and Ryan Coogler are doing in genre films these days — and that goes for Peele and Coogler themselves, too. Despite some similarly recurring themes and generally shared interests, not even the most casual of moviegoers could mistake them as the exact same kind of filmmaker. The former burst onto the scene with one extremely ambitious original after another, becoming a brand name all to himself overnight. The latter has spent the last decade surviving and thriving within the studio system after debuting with a Sundance hit, elevating each production with a level of craft and passion that blockbusters so rarely receive. These are two very different storytellers doing very different things, and it'd be foolish for anyone to conflate their abilities for the most superficial of reasons.

That's not to say their work can't exist in a dialogue with one another, however. If there's anything linking the two inextricably together, it's in how they both use the guise of pop entertainment to sneak in much more potent ideas about race and inequality in America. And, in many ways, the release of Coogler's "Sinners" (which I reviewed glowingly for /Film here) feels like the apotheosis of a horror approach that Peele helped pioneer with the one-two-three punch of "Get Out," "Us," and "Nope." Where the villains of Peele's films are so often terrifyingly human (yes, including "Nope," as the Gordy scenes make clear), Coogler's latest features actual monsters ripped straight out of our oldest and most unsettling nightmares. And by adding a unique twist on vampire mythology, turning this traditional metaphor for lust and temptation into a metaphor for feasting on the bones of Black culture itself, "Sinners" achieves something far more important than its nearly-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score or the angst surrounding its opening weekend box office numbers.

When the smoke clears, we may very well end up looking back at Coogler's work on "Sinners" as the next evolution of Peele's specific mission in the horror space — and we couldn't be more excited about it.