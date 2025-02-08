A Beloved Horror Franchise Is Dominating Max Ahead Of Its Upcoming Legacy Sequel

With the new trailer for "Final Destination Bloodlines" proving there are plenty more fiendishly creative kills yet to come in the saga, fans are catching up on previous entries over on Max.

Inspired by what was originally an "X-Files" script, the "Final Destination" series has remained one of the most surprisingly enduring horror franchises of the last couple decades. The first movie debuted all the way back in 2000, introducing the simple premise of a group of teens who survive a horrific accident, only to be hounded by death at every turn until the cosmic balance is restored in violent fashion. Since then we've had four more films, alongside ten novels and two comic books — not bad a for a series that doesn't have a recognizable slasher figure at its center.

That said, you can't get a more imposing villain than death itself, which is surely part of the reason the "Final Destination" movies have managed to stick around for a full 25 years at this point — even though the last entry in the franchise was 2011's "Final Destination 5." With the "Bloodlines" trailer showcasing one of the upcoming movie's elaborate kills, anticipation is actually pretty high for a film that will represent the sixth time we've seen people brutally slain by some invisible force.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously helmed the live-action "Kim Possible" movie, "Final Destination Bloodlines" will follow college student Stefanie as she returns home to solve the mystery of her recurring nightmare in which her entire family perishes. Now, ahead of the film's debut, all the "Final Destination" movies are in the top 10 most-watched films chart on Max — well, all except one...