A Beloved Horror Franchise Is Dominating Max Ahead Of Its Upcoming Legacy Sequel
With the new trailer for "Final Destination Bloodlines" proving there are plenty more fiendishly creative kills yet to come in the saga, fans are catching up on previous entries over on Max.
Inspired by what was originally an "X-Files" script, the "Final Destination" series has remained one of the most surprisingly enduring horror franchises of the last couple decades. The first movie debuted all the way back in 2000, introducing the simple premise of a group of teens who survive a horrific accident, only to be hounded by death at every turn until the cosmic balance is restored in violent fashion. Since then we've had four more films, alongside ten novels and two comic books — not bad a for a series that doesn't have a recognizable slasher figure at its center.
That said, you can't get a more imposing villain than death itself, which is surely part of the reason the "Final Destination" movies have managed to stick around for a full 25 years at this point — even though the last entry in the franchise was 2011's "Final Destination 5." With the "Bloodlines" trailer showcasing one of the upcoming movie's elaborate kills, anticipation is actually pretty high for a film that will represent the sixth time we've seen people brutally slain by some invisible force.
Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously helmed the live-action "Kim Possible" movie, "Final Destination Bloodlines" will follow college student Stefanie as she returns home to solve the mystery of her recurring nightmare in which her entire family perishes. Now, ahead of the film's debut, all the "Final Destination" movies are in the top 10 most-watched films chart on Max — well, all except one...
The Final Destination franchise takes over Max
As streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol shows, Max viewers are streaming the "Final Destination" movies in earnest ahead of the "Bloodlines" release, propelling four of the five films into the Top 10 movies chart. The original "Final Destination" is highest at number two on the list, while "Final Destination 2" has managed to clinch the sixth spot.
At the time of writing, the fifth and third movies occupy the eighth and ninth spots respectively, but what you might notice here is that the fourth film in the series, 2009's "The Final Destination," is missing from the chart, despite it being available to stream alongside all the other entries on Max. Indeed, we at /Film placed it last on out list of ranking of very "Final Destination" movie, but it's surprising to see that fans are reliably skipping it enough to preclude it from charting. 2024 horror dud "The Front Room" also recently charted on Max, reminding us that when it comes to streaming our tastes aren't the most discerning.
While not every "Final Destination" movie is great, they are at least better than "The Front Room," so it's nice to see the franchise in the charts if only to fend off lesser entries for a little while. Interestingly enough, Michael Keaton's overlooked comedy drama "Goodrich" is currently enjoying a nice run at the top of the Max movie charts, holding onto the number one spot for a solid six days at the time of writing. It will be interesting to see whether any of the "Final Destination" movies can dethrone Keaton and take the top spot as the week closes out. With "Final Destination Bloodlines" not opening in theaters until May 16, 2025, there's plenty of time for these films to claim victory. Heck, there's even time for "The Final Destination" to catch up.