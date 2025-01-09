One Of 2024's Worst Horror Movies Is A Streaming Hit On Max

One of the main upsides of streaming is its ability to give unpopular, forgotten, or maligned movies a new lease of life. A good example is the action-packed "Clash of the Titans" remake becoming a hit on Max 14 years after it was released to negative critical reviews. Last year, horror crossover "Freddy vs. Jason" also rose from the dead on Max, two decades after the movie first slashed its way into theaters. And now one of 2024's worst horror movies, "The Front Room," is storming up Max's charts.

According to data obtained by FlixPatrol, A24's "The Front Room" is currently the second most-watched movie on the streaming service, right behind Clint Eastwood's "Juror #2." Directed by the Eggers Brothers, the horror-comedy tells the story of a married woman who must protect her newborn child from her wicked mother-in-law — a religious zealot who insists on imposing her values on everyone. Naturally, the elderly family member has her own ideas for how the child should be raised, and this creates some conflict.

The premise of "The Front Room" is actually quite interesting, touching on terrifying ideas fanaticism, generational torment, and parenting. Unfortunately, the movie is more interested in grossing people out for the sake of it, meaning that it's destined to repulse most viewers. Still, it might find some fans among film buffs who appreciate challenging exploitation flicks.