I Can't Stop Thinking About The Worst Movie I've Seen In 2024
There are several categories of bad movie. There are the bad movies that you love to hate, the films made with such a bizarre spark that you can't help but root on the whole thing as you imagine the future cult following. There are the bad movies that are simply uninspired and interminable, cookie cutter products assembled without much grace to match select decimals on a spreadsheet.
But then there's the rarest breed of bad movie. The bad movie that is well-made and brimming with ideas. The bad movie anchored by undeniably effective filmmaking and brash, bold visuals. The bad movie that feels unforgettable even as you're watching it, fully aware that there are moments you will never be able to scrub from your brain. And yet it does all of this while being an experience so unpleasant and frustrating that you simply cannot wait for the credits to roll so you can escape its awful, annoying grasp.
I am completely obsessed with "The Front Room," which is simultaneously the worst movie I've seen in the year of our Lord 2024 and the movie I know I will never stop thinking about because it's so very good at putting you in the actively hostile and grotesque situations that bombard its characters on a constant basis. I hated every single second spent with this film ... but it's impossible to deny that it has something.
The Front Room is summed up by Kathryn Hunter's performance
Like other horror movies released by indie superstar distributor A24, "The Front Room" is a slow-burning, nightmarish descent that blends bold ideas with a deeply unsettling visual aesthetic. But unlike films like "Hereditary" or "The Witch," it's not fun or scary or rewatchable or about more than what's stated on the tin. It's a surface-level assault, 95 minutes spent in a poop-coated, piss-flavored series of sequences that feel designed to test the viewer as much as it does the characters. The film dares you to walk out early. I remained seated in outright defiance.
There's an interesting conflict at play in the film's screenplay. Singer and actress Brandy plays Belinda, a pregnant woman who attempts to coexist with her husband's stepmother, who moves in with them following the death of her husband. Belinda is an anthropology professor with an expertise in ancient depictions of the feminine, and a forward-thinking Black woman. Her new houseguest is Solange, a racist, cruel, vindictive, and deeply religious nightmare who gets what she wants at all times through a combination of sheer force of will and weaponized guilt-tripping, all lubricated by the piles of poop and puddles of pee she leaves around the house. She's one of the most hateful, hateable movie character I have ever experienced, played to the hilt by the legendary Kathryn Hunter, who you may recognize from her work on "Andor."
Solange, and Hunter's performance, sum up the movie in a nutshell. I will never forget this character or this performance. It is branded upon my brain with such violent force that it'll rattle in my nightmares. But I did not find my time spent with her to be worthwhile. I was annoyed at first, and then angry, and then just tired. Does this echo the experience the characters in the film have with her? Absolutely! Is that extremely interesting? Oh, yeah. Do I feel like actually watching the movie was worth it? Not at all.
The best filmmakers whose work I never want to see again
The sheer overwhelming unpleasantness of "The Front Room" could have been worthwhile if writer/directors Max and Sam Eggers went deeper with the combustible elements of the Belinda/Solange relationship. A modern Black woman, educated about what the modern world has stripped away from the traditional depiction of motherhood, goes toe-to-toe with a white racist evangelical who is hellbent on taking back the household and instilling her "traditional" values on a modern American family, all with the sheen of grotesque religious horror? Yep, that sounds like an A24 horror movie for sure, and probably a good one. But the Eggers Brothers choose to barely scratch the surface here, as both characters announce that this is what the movie is about early and often, and the movie doesn't choose to explore the dynamic with much depth. With the subtext said out loud, the movie chooses to indulge in "hagsploitation" above all else, leaning into scene after scene of "aren't old people gross?" I hope you like close-ups of human feces!
The thematic shallowness of "The Front Room" is at odds with the outright hostility of the filmmaking on display here, where every nasty and grotesque moment lands with its intended power. That's what makes the movie so fascinating, and why I can't stop thinking about it. I rolled my eyes throughout the film, annoyed at how uninterested or unable the screenplay is in digging deeper, even as I recoiled from the sheer audacity of Hunter's performance and the foul power of the Eggers' visuals. The whiplash is fascinating, and I hate that it's fascinating.
Not since "Brawl in Cell Block 99" has a movie I've disliked so much lodged itself so deep in my mind. I'm actively mad that "The Front Room" lives rent free within my head. I cannot deny that its individual moments work with a darkly comedic cruelty, that its attempts to repulse succeed like gangbusters. But it's all brown noise in support of what, exactly? This is fascinating filmmaking, from directors who clearly know how to leave an impression. I wonder if they're proud when I say I can't wait to never watch another movie from them ever again.
