I Can't Stop Thinking About The Worst Movie I've Seen In 2024

The sheer overwhelming unpleasantness of "The Front Room" could have been worthwhile if writer/directors Max and Sam Eggers went deeper with the combustible elements of the Belinda/Solange relationship. A modern Black woman, educated about what the modern world has stripped away from the traditional depiction of motherhood, goes toe-to-toe with a white racist evangelical who is hellbent on taking back the household and instilling her "traditional" values on a modern American family, all with the sheen of grotesque religious horror? Yep, that sounds like an A24 horror movie for sure, and probably a good one. But the Eggers Brothers choose to barely scratch the surface here, as both characters announce that this is what the movie is about early and often, and the movie doesn't choose to explore the dynamic with much depth. With the subtext said out loud, the movie chooses to indulge in "hagsploitation" above all else, leaning into scene after scene of "aren't old people gross?" I hope you like close-ups of human feces!

The thematic shallowness of "The Front Room" is at odds with the outright hostility of the filmmaking on display here, where every nasty and grotesque moment lands with its intended power. That's what makes the movie so fascinating, and why I can't stop thinking about it. I rolled my eyes throughout the film, annoyed at how uninterested or unable the screenplay is in digging deeper, even as I recoiled from the sheer audacity of Hunter's performance and the foul power of the Eggers' visuals. The whiplash is fascinating, and I hate that it's fascinating.

Not since "Brawl in Cell Block 99" has a movie I've disliked so much lodged itself so deep in my mind. I'm actively mad that "The Front Room" lives rent free within my head. I cannot deny that its individual moments work with a darkly comedic cruelty, that its attempts to repulse succeed like gangbusters. But it's all brown noise in support of what, exactly? This is fascinating filmmaking, from directors who clearly know how to leave an impression. I wonder if they're proud when I say I can't wait to never watch another movie from them ever again.

I spoke about this film and more on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast

