The Front Room Trailer Reminds You That In-Laws Are Terrifying
Okay, this looks fun. "The Front Room" is a new horror pic from the folks at A24, and it hails from writer-directors Max Eggers and Sam Eggers. The name "Eggers" will no doubt be familiar to some genre fans — Max and Sam are the brothers of Robert Eggers, director of "The Witch," "The Lighthouse," "The Northman," and the upcoming "Nosferatu." Can the brothers Eggers find the same sort of success as Robert? We'll have to wait and see, but I have to admit, "The Front Room" trailer, which you can watch above, looks mighty promising. Loaded with religious imagery and playing up the notion that young people are all at least a little afraid of the elderly, "The Front Room" stars Brandy as a pregnant woman who takes in her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) after the old woman's husband dies. This turns out to be a huge mistake.
The Front Room looks like a crowd-pleasing horror movie
Here's the synopsis for "The Front Room":
Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere...
Based on this trailer, the film seems like it's designed to be a crowd-pleasing horror movie. There are a lot of funny moments here, and it's going to be very easy to root for Brandy as she goes up against Kathryn Hunter's hellish mother-in-law. As a big fan of Robert Eggers' work, I'm also very curious to see how the feature debut of his siblings pans out. Will Max Eggers and Sam Eggers make a name for themselves in the genre like their brother? We shall see.
"The Front Room" stars Brandy, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, and Kathryn Hunter. Look for it in theaters on September 6, 2024.