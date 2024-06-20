The Front Room Trailer Reminds You That In-Laws Are Terrifying

Here's the synopsis for "The Front Room":

Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere...

Based on this trailer, the film seems like it's designed to be a crowd-pleasing horror movie. There are a lot of funny moments here, and it's going to be very easy to root for Brandy as she goes up against Kathryn Hunter's hellish mother-in-law. As a big fan of Robert Eggers' work, I'm also very curious to see how the feature debut of his siblings pans out. Will Max Eggers and Sam Eggers make a name for themselves in the genre like their brother? We shall see.

"The Front Room" stars Brandy, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, and Kathryn Hunter. Look for it in theaters on September 6, 2024.