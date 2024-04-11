Nosferatu Footage Reaction: The Director Of The Witch Sets His Fangs On A Vampire Classic [CinemaCon 2024]

CinemaCon 2024 is well underway and the latest film to be given the sneak peek treatment is Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu." The upcoming horror remake from the "Northman" director will star Bill Skarsgård as the titular vamp, alongside Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe. Until now, there's been no footage from the film or trailers released, but after the Universal presentation at CinemaCon, that's all changed.

Following in the footsteps of Werner Herzog's 1979 effort "Nosferatu the Vampyre," Eggers' film will reinterpret F.W. Murnau's 1922 "Dracula" adaptation "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror." The director has promised a gothic horror movie that will actually scare audiences, which is exactly what we were hoping to hear. But the real test for "Nosferatu" will be whether it can succeed where so many modern vampire films have failed — namely, at the box office. Still, with Eggers at the helm, this surely won't be another "Last Voyage of the Demeter"-level box office disaster.

The official synopsis for "Nosferatu" promises a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her," which pretty much adheres to the classic tale told in the 1922 film — a film that, despite its standing as one of the finest horror films of its time, was also a blatant "Dracula" rip-off. Eggers' take on "Nosferatu" won't hit theaters until December 25, 2024, when it will deliver exactly the kind of horrifying depravity we all crave on Christmas day. In the meantime, we now have a much better idea of what to expect thanks to /Film writer Ryan Scott, who's on-location at CinemaCon and just witnessed the grand "Nosferatu" footage reveal.