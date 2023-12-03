Nosferatu – Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Info

How did you come to know our lord and savior, Count Orlok? If you're of a certain age, your first exposure might have come from the "SpongeBob SquarePants" episode "Graveyard Shift," in which the rascally vampire kept secretly flickering the lights during the night shift at the Krusty Krab. Or maybe you watched "Shadow of the Vampire," E. Elias Merhige's darkly comedic 2000 fictional account about the making of F.W. Murnau's 1922 German Expressionist classic "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror." Or perhaps you even saw Murnau's unauthorized "Dracula" adaptation itself or Werner Herzog's 1979 remake "Nosferatu the Vampyre" (which did away with any pretenses and just referred to Orlok as Count Dracula).

Whatever the case, Orlok has sunk his fangs deep into our collective pop-cultural consciousness these last 100-plus years. With his pallid visage, sunken eyes, and bald head, he just stands out from all those other blood-suckers, straddling the line between human beauty — as embodied by the flamboyant Lestat de Lioncourt, the brooding Edward Cullen, and, obviously, the Count from "Sesame Street" — and the vampire in its purely monstrous form. It's little wonder he's drawn the attention of Robert Eggers, a filmmaker who has quickly affixed himself as a connoisseur of folklore and macabre fairy tales with his first three features. That he's now having a go at re-imagining "Nosferatu" is cause for celebration in and of itself. But what can we expect from his retelling, exactly?